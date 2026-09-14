Creator Resources

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Why hasn’t the UK made a new genre in a decade?

Mixcloud Guides

Behind the stream: How Back2Back DJ Battle goes live

Mixcloud Guides

Emily Dust looks back on her first mix on Mixcloud

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Yok Lor: The Thai subculture popping wheelies to EDM

Mixcloud Guides

Robert Luis looks back on his first mix on Mixcloud

Mixcloud Guides

Your mixes need tracklists: Here’s what they do for you

Mixcloud Guides

What actually gets your mixes discovered

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Lemara Lindsay-Prince is building a village at We Out Here

Mixcloud Guides

G33 looks back on her first ever mix

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Last knight a DJ saved my life

Creator Advice

Stop undercharging for your DJ sets

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