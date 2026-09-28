Music Culture

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Black Metal and Eurodance: Staff Picks September

Music Selections

7 mixes worth your time

Music Selections

5 Wire mixes for the adventurous listener

Music Scenes

How Daft Punk, Eminem and Tokyo shaped M豆ME

Music Selections

7 mixes worth your time

Music Scenes

Is Techno getting groovy again?

Music Scenes

Taste Crush: BEASTIE shows love to Palmreader

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Why hasn’t the UK made a new genre in a decade?

Music Selections

7 mixes worth your time

Music Scenes

How an award-winning Dublin show became Straight Eights

Music Scenes

The parties putting South Asian artists first

Music Selections