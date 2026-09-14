Why hasn’t the UK made a new genre in a decade?

There’s a chapter of Croydon in the early 2000s where a producer could cut a white label on a Tuesday, hand it to a DJ on Wednesday, hear it played out at FWD>> on Thursday, watch exactly how the room reacted, and remake the track by the weekend. Done a few hundred times, across a legion of up and coming beatmakers, and you don’t have a pile of tunes anymore; you have Dubstep.

That’s part of what forms the machinery behind the sounds born and bred in the UK: Jungle, UKG, Grime, UK Funky, Afroswing. Then, sometime after UK Drill broke through in the mid-2010s, the UK stopped making new genres. And no, I’m not counting UK Poo as a genre. A decade later, many commentators have begun bemoaning the lack of a new homegrown sound. So, what has stopped Britain in that time?

What are the main causes of no new genres?

Naturally, things have changed, and there’s not one major cause. More, disparate factors converging as one. The onset of new-era streaming services - and even platforms like TikTok - has made scenes feel less local. We’ll get into more detail about this a little later, but with algorithms governing our music tastes ever more increasingly, the synergy and spirit that comes with forming a new genre starts to get lost as more and more local sounds are being absorbed into global influences, an alchemy that doesn’t necessarily reward new genres in the age of virality.

The very idea of ‘scenes’ are being flipped on its head as a result, because as Gen Z continues to establish its uber-digital footprint, they find themselves in super-specific communities that aren’t united by a collective sound. Taking in music becomes an altogether different experience, leaving little room for a general spirit towards a new, overarching genre. On top of that, many would argue that artists that are pushing boundaries aren’t being given a fair crack, thanks to the ‘gatekeepers’ of scenes - journalists, radio stations, executives - are fixated on the status quo, reinforcing the barrier for entry for new, cutting edge artists.

Perhaps most interestingly is the decline of musical spaces where creative ideas can thrive. The upward and downward current of creativity, critique and delivery that meant that genres in the UK were able to thrive in raves is now up in the air amidst a wave of club closures.

PinkPantheress, an artist known for her online virality, playing a radio set with Victory Lap

UK nightclubs closing down

Nightclubs in the UK are struggling. A 2026 report by the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) declared that, given the speedy rate at which clubs are closing, there will be no major clubs left at all in the UK by 2030. This is against a harrowing backdrop where, between 2020 and 2025, more than a quarter of all late-night venues across the UK permanently shut up shop, owing to increasing bills, business costs, ongoing gentrification pushing out nightlife in certain areas, and so much more.

Increasingly, grassroots venues are vanishing, leaving a gaping hole for people and sounds to congregate and build. As a result, bigger nightclubs place the focus on what brings club goers in; higher profile DJs whose focus is less about experimentation but being familiar in their track selections. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been out and heard Fatman Scoop’s ‘Be Faithful’ for example, a move that favours casual music fans more than niche underground subcultures. But where the number of spaces for genres to flourish are on the decline, what roles do the DJs play here?

Raves like the legendary Metalheadz were once incubators for new genres

”Content creators with a mixer”

A viral video essay doing the rounds recently - made by DJ, producer and cultural commentator LO-WU - has a bit of smoke for the DJ. Not their skill, but what that skill now gets pointed at. “The DJ knows that the crowd has their phones out, so instead of playing new stuff, they’re playing tunes that everybody already knows,” LO-WU argues. “The blends are not about moving the crowd from one track to the next anymore, more about looking as creative as possible for a 32-second clip, and it looks incredible on TikTok, and that’s what goes viral, that’s what gets them more bookings.” In this example, the DJ has completely shifted their musical priorities for aesthetic reasons, a theme prominent in modern DJ culture that many are pushing against.

There’s almost an open acknowledgement that the game is different, that the musical side of things isn’t necessarily the most important thing at a time where being booked and busy is paramount. Where virality controls who gets to do a set at a Tape or a Warehouse Project. The musical alchemy we’re used to in the UK falls short as a result, both a direct and indirect result of this shift. There’s almost next to no incentive in breaking new sounds if it means dwindling audiences coming to your sets, and possibly leading to your cultural clout taking a hit and the bookings drying up. Resident Advisor’s Rachel Grace Almeida summed up her feelings in a June 2026 article where she called for DJs to play a minimum of 50% new music in their sets, bemoaning the “ghosts haunting sets” that have come to dominate modern club culture. A lot of people behind the decks now, in this framing, are content creators who happen to have a mixer, but it takes two to tango.

Are DJs to blame for the lack of new UK genres?

Those damn phones

LO-WU has since followed up with a second video, and this time the finger points the other way: at the crowd. He argues that, before the proliferation of phones and technology, a dance floor used to be one of the only places people could move without thinking about how they looked. Without being self-conscious or uncomfortable with being recorded. A single phone coming out is enough to end that; people simply stop dancing. “If you spend half the night filming instead of dancing, you are literally killing the music,” LO-WU declares, summing up this symbiotic relationship to a tee.

In the same Resident Advisor article noted above, Liz Newsom stated: “Gen Z, and everyone else, lives in a ubiquitous, unspoken state of hypervigilance, the natural result of the knowledge that a camera is always on.” Understandably, this might not necessarily breed the fearless, open and welcome atmosphere previous generations enjoyed in the club, that would spark incredible creative energy.

Taken together, these two arguments aren’t two separate accusations. They’re actually the same loop described from two ends. The more interesting question isn’t which end is more at fault, but why this loop stopped rewarding the thing it used to reward, at both ends simultaneously. The loop hasn’t disappeared. It’s still running, constantly, on every dance floor in the country. What’s changed is what it’s optimising for.

Why nightlife was important for genre building

The old loop ran on one signal, read the same way by everyone in the room at once. Producers, DJs and ravers converging into the club, the main arena of critique and creativity. A reload, a crowd surging forward, a track clearing the floor in ten seconds flat. This only means anything if the crowd producing them is reacting to the music rather than to the idea of being watched. Clubs like Plastic People - in its pomp during the 2000s - were crucial for this alchemy, an incubator for experimentation that found fans fast. Where future sound leaders like dbridge, Bugman and Roll Deep would test out musical ideas en masse.

“It was 200 max capacity, pitch black and had the best soundsystem and door policy in London” says CDR Founder Tony Nwachukwu in a 2023 interview with Mixcloud. “You know when you got there that everyone understood the music, whatever the night was. You would have someone like Daisuke Tanabe playing music that was more of a soundscape and textural but fit right in with Plastic. It would make you stand still on the dancefloor, close your eyes and immerse yourself in sound.”

Speaking on Mixcloud’s podcast series The Inside Track, DJ, curator and label head Alexander Nut echoed Plastic People’s importance: “There were many nights where there was just a handful of people in the room, and literally, what happened in that room with a handful of people went on to change pop music.”

Phones out changes this balance at the source. A crowd managing its angle isn’t a crowd anymore in the sense the old loop needed. As a result, you’re less likely to build a genre out of a room’s honest reaction if the room has quietly stopped giving one.

These days, the loop runs on a different signal entirely. It’s individual, delayed and decontextualised. A save on Instagram, a re-watch on a DJ’s TikTok page, a comment. None of that happens on the dance floor, in real time. Granted, a clip can blow up faster than any dubplate ever could, especially in the current digital age. But virality is structurally incapable of doing what a rave crowd did because there is no shared floor experience underneath any of it. You cannot converge a scene around it, because there’s no room left for a scene to converge in. That’s when the same tunes and sounds find their way to the dance.

The conditions genres used to thrive in

There’s a second confine worth naming: the old loop benefitted from friction, not just speed. Though Grime would take off in countries like Brazil and Japan in later years, its early days were hyper-local. You had to be in Bow, shopping for the newest white labels at Rhythm Division. Or Eskimo Dance and Sidewinder, dances where the latest and greatest MCs were present and showering down in front of electric crowds. Artists would sell their tapes and white labels to fans, who would then transfer that hype to others via word of mouth. Then, a genre like Grime would evolve from the club nights and airwaves to the public consciousness at large.

The university circuit was crucial for later genres like UK Funky and Afroswing, where DJs would spin the likes of Roska, Crazy Cousinz, J Hus and Kojo Funds at student union raves and parties. That friction gave a half-formed sound time to harden, before the wider world turned it into a trend.

Nowadays, global and instant distribution is arguably too frictionless for that hardening to happen. Thanks to the internet and increasingly smaller attention spans, a sound seemingly gets sampled, tagged and moved on from before it’s had the time that sounds like Jungle or Dubstep needed to become more than a vibe. Which is why it’s super interesting to observe the UK’s underground music scenes. Nameless but dynamic, artists are influenced by everything from traditional Rap and Grime to Indie, Jerk, Bouyon and Gqom, building authentic sonic echo chambers. From Jim Legxacy and EsDeeKid to Alewya and BXKS, these artists are making the underground as colourful and unpredictable as ever, despite not being unified by a single genre.

Grime legends Skepta & Jme alongside UK Rap newcomer Finessekid

What can allow Britain to build genres again?

While the landscape of nightlife is no doubt shifting, opportunities can be found amongst the change. As listening bars and spaces continue to proliferate around the country, they offer an alternative to a raucous club night, with pristine sound systems and intentional listening experiences that could lend themselves to yet more experimentation. Spaces like Shai Space, Om and Devon Turnbull’s Listening Room at 180 Studios are building brilliant reputations as sonic third spaces, with DJs and creatives taking audiences through a myriad of audio journeys. It’s not exactly a sweaty club night, but they could be just as potent in years to come.

But in the lookout for new genres in the present day, the fix isn’t simply that DJs should care more or that crowds should put their phones away. Or even people and institutions being more open to the unknown. All working in tandem would bring us back to the basics of sound building. But the effort must be equal; the DJs playing their part in taking risks, regardless of who might be watching beyond the dance floor. The crowd - and by extension, music communities and all they represent - embracing new ideas and musical sketches that they might not have planned for. Whether the UK can return to this state - and push out an authentically new sound as a result - might be answered on the dance floor itself.