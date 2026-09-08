Emily Dust looks back on her first mix on Mixcloud

Every DJ remembers their first mix. That blend of nerves and excitement before uploading online, not knowing who’s listening or what happens next. It’s a small act with an outsized effect: the moment a bedroom hobby becomes a public passion, and maybe even a career.

For Emily Dust, her first mix on Mixcloud in 2014 represents a time when a wave of great music inspired her to properly commit to DJing. Now, Emily presents Bandcamp’s Electronic radio show, hosts her own podcast about DJ culture, ‘Dances For Buildings’ and is Co-Founder of London club night Baile LDN. But listening back to this mix takes her right back to the beginning.

With long blends, slowly filtered vocals and a transition she remembers spending hours practising to get just right, Emily demonstrates that when you’re starting out, taking risks and trying unexpected combinations will help you to slowly build your personal sound. We asked her to reminisce on that fateful first mix.

Emily: “There’s a transition in this mix between Busy Twist’s ‘LDN Luanda,’ and Jus Now’s ‘Bear Wine.’ I remember practicing it and practicing it and practicing it so I could get the drop to come in and the vocal to switch at just the right moment. It took me ages to get it right. But that’s something that’s always been my style: long blends and just taking a vocal like the one from Major Lazer’s ‘Aerosol Can’ and filtering it out very slowly all the way through the breakdown of My Nu Leng’s ‘Reset.’ I’m quite impressed!

Oh my God, I played the True Tiger remix of ‘German Whip’ by Meridian Dan! ‘German Whip’ was everywhere. Every club you’d hear it, everyone would be singing along. It was such a good time. This is making me very nostalgic for 2013.

Do you know what I love? At the end of this mix, I’ve just randomly mixed in Peggy Lee’s ‘Fever,’ which I would never do now. That was so left. Maybe it’s beginner’s luck, but I think it’s so important when you’re starting out to just try things out and do things that you don’t think anyone else would do. It just makes your mixes stand out. I’m really enjoying hearing the fact that I did do that.

I started DJing a long time before I learnt to mix but I gave up. It was around this time that I made this mix that there was so much good music coming out. I was like, you know what? I’ve got to do it. I’m going to learn. This mix means so much to me, actually, that the artwork for it, which I made specially, is still my screensaver on my computer for reals. I hope you enjoy it.”

Follow Emily on Mixcloud and Instagram.