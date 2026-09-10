Behind the stream: How Back2Back DJ Battle goes live

Live streaming has quietly become one of the most powerful tools a DJ has. As well as a way to broadcast a set, it’s how a bedroom DJ in London can get discovered by a listener in São Paulo, or how a scene builds a network of collaborators it would never have met otherwise.

Few have leaned into that as fully as Back2Back DJ Battle. Founded by Faded Society, the competition pits DJs with wildly different styles against each other in a winner-takes-all knockout, built specifically to reward on-the-fly creativity and genre-blending. Since launching in 2024, it’s grown from a sweaty, low-ceilinged basement in Dalston into a full production with hundreds of attendees, with every tournament and finale streaming on Mixcloud Live. But what’s Back2Back DJ Battle’s favorite live stream?

We caught up with Faded Society and the Battle’s Strategic Operations Coordinator Positive_Con to find out.

What is the significance of live streaming for you guys as a brand?

Positive_Con: The biggest advantage of live streaming in the battles and even our events generally is that people who can’t make it on the night can still be part of it. A few years ago, before live streaming became what it is today, that just wasn’t possible. We’ve had DJs whose parents live abroad, or whose loved ones don’t live in London, who really want to watch them play. Live streaming gives them that chance to tune in and almost be part of the action.

Faded Society: Live streaming has opened up our global audience. Running the Mixcloud account for the last two to three years has really opened us up to a whole global audience of listeners. All the mixes we upload from the finalists before the battle tap into that same audience. That then pulls them into the real-life battle. It’s like a nice cycle that never stops running.

What is your favourite live stream of yours ever?

Positive_Con: Our season two finale last November. That was the first time we’d done a multicam setup. The production value was almost double what we’d usually do, because it was the big finale and there were so many moving parts. We were able to have a smooth live stream and reach so many people. And at the end you get this incredible live stream and people in the chat cheering the finalists on and connecting with each other. That’s probably my personal favourite, and I’m sure this year’s finale will top it.

How were you feeling on the day of the event and stream?

Faded Society: That was a big day. We loaded in at EGG 5pm to open doors at 9-10pm. We had to do a lot of researching beforehand about what equipment we needed; live production, recording, audio, all of it. On the day it was hours of testing the audio mixer and rigging everything up for hours. We had four or five hours and it still wasn’t enough. This isn’t just sticking a GoPro in front of the stage, we were working with three cameras, three different angles, making sure the audio captured exactly what we wanted. It was a 20-person team for the whole production.

Positive_Con: During the finale, the two DJs who make it through the brackets do a big B2B at the end, and we had them do boxing-style walkouts with their own soundtracks and cameras following them, tapped straight into the live stream.

Talk to us about your streaming set-up on the day.

Positive_Con: We had a multicam, iPhones and a 360 camera. We split the venue into two sides. One side was sound, with our engineer running an SPD pad for sound effects. The other side was lighting and video, where our director worked from a laptop on OBS, constantly switching through the multicam feed into both the live stream and the recording.

Faded Society: In terms of cameras, we had an Insta360, two SLRs, and an extra iPhone for the walkouts. Quite a lot of technical setup for four cameras. Thinking about it from a live streaming perspective, we wanted remote audiences to be able to tap into that same energy in the room. So we had the extra iPhone stationed just for the finalists’ walk-ins where it was like you were literally in the room. As if you’re following a boxer coming out, and they had a robe and everything. So we really tried to tap into what we did in the room on live streaming. It was a lot of technical headaches, but it came out well.

Positive_Con: Communicating between the sound side and the video side, without being right next to each other, was something we learned a lot from going forward.

What do you feel were some of the bigger challenges you faced?

Faded Society: It’s always on our mind that the Wi-Fi needs to be strong, and not every venue can provide that. It’s one of the first questions we ask when we’re viewing a venue now: show me the Wi-Fi test! On the night, the iPhone connection got a bit blurry because of the interference of everyone else in the room filming on their own phones and their own signal, which affected the refresh rate on the frames.

Positive_Con: It wasn’t as sharp as we wanted, but you live and learn!

How did your community help you during the stream?

Faded Society: The whole team is the community we’ve built. Connor is the runner-up from last April’s competition and now he’s part of the management team. Everyone else has come through the community in some way and ended up on the battle team. On the night itself, it’s less about direct help with the live stream and more people showing up and filling the room, which is a help in itself. We share the stream in our WhatsApp community chat too, so people tap in from there.

Positive_Con: Almost our entire crew has come to Faded events. The battles, open decks, all of it. What’s incredible is how diverse the skillset is: we’ve got a video director, sound engineers, recording specialists, and they’re all DJs first. It shows that through meeting people this way, we’ve assembled a team that can pull off live streams like this.

“Live streaming has opened up our global audience. It’s like a nice cycle that never stops running.” - Faded Society

When you look back on the stream, what impact do you think it had for Back2Back DJ Battle?

Positive_Con: That was our first time doing multicam, and the camera quality was the highest it had ever been. It set a new benchmark for what Season 3 needed to look like. Internally, it told us this is the level we need to be meeting, if not superseding, going forward.

Faded Society: Afterwards, we post the full show as audio on Mixcloud, and a visual recap goes up on YouTube, kept exactly as it happened on the night, so people can properly relive it. We also use insights from Mixcloud to see where people are actually listening from, which feeds into how we think about marketing and targeting down the line.

Based on your experience, sum up in a few words the possibilities that live streaming can bring for a DJ?

Faded Society: It’s a tool to communicate, find more exposure, and open up a brand new community of people, live or after the fact. Whether you’re a collective running a finale or a DJ streaming from your bedroom with your plants in the background.

Positive_Con: If you’ve got the resources to live stream and you’re not doing it, you’re missing out on an audience you don’t even know you could unlock. For me, the biggest positive is knowing that people who can’t be there for whatever reason can still be part of the magic.

Back2Back DJ Battle takes the action outside London for the first time on 11th September, with the third battle of their third season from Manchester’s Area. Tickets are available now.