Yok Lor: The Thai subculture popping wheelies to EDM

Some evenings, when the sun sets on rural Thailand, the ground begins to rumble. The tarmac, already covered in tyre stripes, begins to shake. A hundred young people on motorcycles take over the street, popping wheelies, revving engines. Coming through the crowd, at what feels like 100mph, is a Tuktuk bearing heavy artillery speakers. Its only passenger is a DJ, playing bouncy Thai House at full volume as they weave in and out of traffic with the evening breeze in their hair.

All over the world, petrol heads have their ‘sound’. In the USA, lowriders love Soul Oldies. In the UK, Speed Garage or Drum and Bass is preferred. In rural Thailand, they play high-energy, bass-heavy EDM out of modified pick-up trucks and Tuktuks. Tuktuks are three-wheeled, petrol-powered people-carriers with open sides, covered roofs and are used by hundreds of millions for transport across the globe. And in Thailand, they make sure those passengers get a soundtrack to their journey.

Across Mixcloud, South East Asian DJ scenes are booming. Mixcloud became popular in South East Asia in 2016 when a Facebook plugin made Mixcloud a favored choice for sharing mixes in the region. Since then, thousands of mixes have graced the platform and through them, we’re able to understand the youth-led music scene in a country which has suddenly become one of the loudest festival markets in Asia: Thailand.

If there was a dedicated leaderboard on Mixcloud for genres based on their average plays per upload, South East Asian language tags would dominate the boards. Seven out of the 10 most engaged genres on Mixcloud are Thai-based, the other three being Vietnamese. For comparison, the most popular genre by volume, House, has an average of 146 plays per upload. Yok Lor, (ยกล้อ) Mixcloud’s most highly engaged genre is 10x as much with 1446 plays per upload. This is a deep dive into the sounds, DJs and thriving scenes in Thailand and how they’re finally gaining global attention.

Pop a wheelie

‘Yok Lor’ (ยกล้อ) is a genre of music that directly translates as ‘lift the wheel.’ It’s slang that crossed from motorcycle culture into music, describing a style so hard and bass-heavy it metaphorically “pops a wheelie.” It’s a concoction of northern Thailand’s Mor Lam singing with bouncy House beats.

Yok Lor exists within the broader culture of ‘sai yor’ (สายย่). ‘Sai’ literally means ‘crouch’ and ‘yor’ means ‘line’ or ‘route.’ Culturally, though, it means to ‘get low.’ “You know, like in the club when they put on the song, like, ‘shawty got low, low, low,’” explains Prin, founder of Tuktuk Radio. “That’s what everyone’s doing.”

Many young people in Thailand identify through their ‘sai;’ the ‘lines,’ ‘routes’ or ‘types’ that they choose in life, like being sporty or academic. ‘Sai yor’ represents the rejection of those ideals and choosing a life away from the lofty heights of Bangkok. Studies have been conducted on Thai youth culture to back this feeling up, such as the work of Anjalee Cohen who studied youth culture in northern Thailand and Chiang Mai. Interestingly, there’s almost a complete absence of English-language coverage on Sai Yor and Yok Lor, which is a testament to the authenticity of this youth street culture. Think of ‘sai yor’ as the broader subculture which encompasses the working class scene of rural Thai youth on motorcycles decked with loud sound systems, beaming out at street parties. On the dancefloors it manifests in the crouching dance moves that mimic riding a modified Honda Wave motorbike.

Guilty pleasure music

Behind the scenes of Thailand’s clubbing world, there’s an unspoken tension around Yok Lor. Many DJs working in central Bangkok and across the country’s urban venues actively avoid playing it and the reasons reveal something deeper about class and taste in Thailand.

DJ YP, is a respected DJ that plays Thai Twisted, a genre influenced heavily by Yok Lor. He puts it bluntly: there are “some things that DJs don’t really like to talk about because saying them out loud might hurt their chances of getting booked.”

The stigma is real. Urban audiences and promoters often dismiss Yok Lor as “cringe” or “too provincial,” and DJs feel the weight of that judgment. “There can be this attitude of DJs being sometimes too “embarrassed”, “afraid”, or simply too self-conscious to play Yok Lor” YP explains. “DJs know that if they play this kind of music, they might get criticized for it by both the promoters and the audience.”

Yet YP keeps it real and rooted in what people actually want. “Many DJs know how to read the room,” he says. “They understand that Thai people already have Yok Lor music somewhere inside them because it’s deeply rooted in our cultural background. People may not feel comfortable expressing that side of themselves because they’re afraid their friends will make fun of them, or they’ll be judged as having ‘bad taste.’ That’s where I think our role as DJs becomes interesting”.

“We ‘twist’ it through the music and remove some of that awkwardness. For me, Thai Twisted has become a kind of doorway into the Yok Lor that already exists inside people. It allows me to touch that guilty pleasure. It’s almost like saying to the audience, ‘I know you might not want to admit that you like this, but I know you know all the words and dance with it by heart.’ And then you see what happens when they suddenly start singing along and dancing like crazy. That’s what makes it so much fun for me.”

Isan roots

The story of Yok Lor starts in Isan, northeast Thailand. Isan has always had a distinctly different musical tradition from Bangkok. Mor Lam is a centuries-old vocal folk tradition originating in Laos and the sound that later developed into psychedelic Thai Funk that influenced the likes of Khruangbin, YĨN YĨN and even Madlib. Its core element is rapid-fire improvised singing, heard over the khaen; a bamboo mouth organ that carries an energising sonic hybrid of a church organ, an accordion and the bagpipes. Mix that with the 4-stringed Phin guitar and you’ve got a fast paced groove sometimes played in the ‘3 Cha’ rhythm, a syncopated ‘1-2-cha’ that’s been driving parties in Thailand for as long as anyone can remember.

In the 1980s, an electrified version of Mor Lam emerged: Mor Lam Sing. This sound combined traditional singing with modern instruments like electric guitars and keyboards, often featuring lively performances accompanied by dancers and theatrical elements.

For generations, ceremonial processions have walked through Isan’s streets. Temple fairs, ordinations, rocket festivals have all involved processions with music. When street parades began to feature larger bands with electric guitars in the 80s, the handcarts carrying them needed inverters and car batteries to power the loudspeakers.

These hand-pulled carts are the ancestors to the pick-up trucks and huge flat-bed trucks that now parade the streets of Thailand. An academic text published in 2025, The Musical Car Parade: The Evolution and Cultural Adaptation in the Isan Region, breaks down this shift: “Rot Hae is the name that people used to call a truck which loads the musical instruments or performs the show. The format may differ according to the social environment in each era, from the pushcart, to a pick-up truck, to Thai tractor, until the use of 6-wheeled trucks today.”

On the truck is where many Thai DJs learned their trade and still perform. The modern version is a flatbed truck with a professional PA, a DJ booth, LED lights and sometimes dancers, but it’s structurally identical to what was rolling through Isan temple fairs generations ago. The DJ replaced the Mor Lam singer; the laptop and CDJs replaced the khaen and electric guitar; the inverter became a generator; the horn speakers became speaker stacks.

The final boss version of these are the Bus Thek’s; huge tour buses bedazzled with horns. These are a spectacle for eyes as well as ears. Where Rot Hae trucks are grassroots, the Bus Theks are big investments. In places like Sisaket, on the southern Isan border (close to Cambodia) locals are particularly dedicated to this heavier, more elaborate sound system culture, possibly because of cross-border influence from Cambodian party truck traditions which are similarly huge in that region.

These various vehicles of sound have had just as much influence on the music as the music has had on them. David Zhou, Co-Founder and Director of ESEA music collective Eastern Margins, told us in a recent episode of Mixcloud Presents: The Inside Track that so much music made in South East Asia was mastered specifically for Tuktuks. “A lot of this music, has no sub,” he said. “Its very thin on the low end and its because, if your music is going to be reproduced by 10-year-old bluetooth speakers on the back of a Tuktuk, they’re not going to be able to reproduce sub. So why would you fill frequency mixes with loads of sub? You’re going to absolutely ram it with loads of treble because you want it to cut across, and that music is perfect for its environment.”

David continued: “You have to cut through the noise of the city, of the traffic and that influences the way music is composed, the mixing frequencies of music created in the region.” He completely agrees that this style of music suffers from the judgement cast over the sound. “There is a level of snobbery from what I would call the global dance music hegemony, because this music doesn’t subscribe to traditional notions of what dance music is. It’s super authentic.”

How EDM entered the picture

Thailand’s world-renowned rave scene started around Bangkok and the island-party circuit. Koh Phangan’s famous Full Moon Party, featured in films like The Beach, started in the late 1980s but is more of a tourist-facing imported culture than the Thai creation. The domestic electronic music scene, whilst influenced by the tourists and beach resorts, developed separately.

By the 2000s, the Pop-Rock scene had already made synthesisers and electronic production in mainstream Thai Pop popular on the radio. Up north in Isan, the Mor Lam Sing genre had already established that Thai music could be fast, loud, electronic and danceable. That meant when young Isan DJs encountered EDM drops online, it all clicked into place. The melodies and hard drops mapped almost perfectly onto the Mor Lam Sing structure of vocal climaxes and percussive breaks. Around the same time, affordable DJ software and hardware reached provincial Thailand leading to a fierce festival appetite and a sonic boom in DJ culture. The Thai DJs started making EDM for their bass-heavy buses, pick-up truck subs, weddings, birthday parties and Songkran, the Thai New Year water festival, where the water fights are crazy.

Thailand’s festival scene

Alongside its vibrant mix of religious ceremonies, water fights and ancient light spectacles, Thailand’s becoming home to some of the biggest electronic music festivals in the world. 808 Festival Bangkok, now in its 12th edition, draws over 100,000 attendees across multiple days. S2O Songkran Festival, timed to the water festival, attracted huge headliners including Timmy Trumpet, Diplo and Avila for its 10th year in 2025. EDC, the global festival brand, is now expanding to a custom-built venue in Phuket.

If that’s not enough to convince you Thailand’s festival scene is booming, in December 2026, Tomorrowland will bring the magic of the Belgian festival to Pattaya City. After approval from the Thai government, they’ve been given five years of Tomorrowland Thailand. But how will Tomorrowland ensure local Thai musicians and DJs will be involved?

Official spokesperson Debby Wilmsen told Mixcloud: “We have established a local artistic team in Thailand to help shape the festival and strengthen connections with the local music community. We are also launching a DJ Academy in Bangkok to discover, support and develop local talent.”

The lineup includes more than 20 Thai artists such as Honey Gee, Yukio Yamanaka, Pixzy, Meltmode, Nutrrix and global icon Nakadia, whose journey from growing up in rural Thailand to playing over 2,000 gigs in 90 countries is nothing short of inspiring.

Despite the fact that they’ll be transporting the mainstage from Belgium to Thailand, Debby assures us that “the vast majority of production services, infrastructure and operational requirements will be sourced locally. We have established a Thai entity and opened an office in Thailand with local Thai employees. We are working with local suppliers across a wide range of services and operations, and we are partnering with a Thai stakeholder on the project. This means that employment, social contributions and taxes are all anchored in Thailand. In addition, we are making long-term investments in the venue and the destination itself.”

Prin and CJ, the guys behind Tuktuk Radio, approve of the Thai DJs on the lineup. “We actually have a few of our friends on that lineup,” they reveal. “A few DJs that have been on the Tuktuk and they’re now playing at Tomorrowland. It’s really inspiring and very fulfilling to see locals or grassroots on such a big stage.”

Political opposition

The Thai government’s approval of the Tomorrowland deal shows a warming towards dance music and youth culture generally. However, with Thai politics still locked in a perpetual tug-of-war between the youth-backed People’s Party and a traditional conservative alliance, the future is very much uncertain for many young Thai people. Finding money to support the arts, music and culture might not come from abroad or the state, so for the DJs in rural Thailand, self reliance is of utmost importance.

If you want to hear more of this music, check out the Mixcloud tags ‘Thai’, ยกล้อ (‘Yok Lor 2026’) and สายย่อ (‘Sai Yor’). Then you’ve got a huge selection of DJs to embrace; DJ PP, DJ SMB, Bell the Demon Lord, XSIS, DJ Sculpted Thug and Lambiizkiit. You might notice that some of these names are completely absurd and intentionally crude, like DJ Paep Little Dick, DJ Ae Ae Dropped Soap and DJ Quack Quack. This is a scene that uses naming as a middle finger to the mainstream. A culture that emerged from a region that had been politically silenced. Successive military governments have cracked down on the anti-government Red Shirt working-class movement, even raiding community radio stations in Khon Kaen. They shut down more than 47 stations in 13 provinces throughout the early 2010s. In this midst, and in the eyes of the young ‘Sai Yor,’ pushing back on the status quo is paramount.

Isaan has a rich musical history, one that spans traditional, psychedelic, groovy, funky and fast. If you’re interested in more, I recommend you check out drummer Salin’s riveting documentary, with a part two released in April 2026. Then there’s Tuktuk Radio who are positioning themselves as “the bridge between the world and Thai sounds, Thai culture and Thai art”.

International expansion

Tuktuk Radio took plenty of inspiration from Sai Yor’s culture. “It’s really deeply embedded in the culture where the speakers are built into the Tuktuks or the low rider pickup trucks, or even the bus theks,” Prin explains. He remembers the first time he heard Thai songs over electronic beats “at this bar in Bangkok called Studio Lam. They’re unfortunately closed now, but when I went there, someone played a remix of Northeastern Thai singing and instruments with House, and that was my first time ever hearing that combination. It really opened a new perspective to what music can sound like, and personally, that was one of the pivotal moments before starting Tuktuk Radio.”

Many young people in Thailand have grown up as part of the international diaspora, travelling to Europe and the USA and bringing back sounds and influences. CJ, the first DJ ever on Tuktuk radio, was very inspired by German Hip-Hop. One of the biggest artists coming out of Thailand today, Thaiboy Digital, grew up in Sweden and is just as influenced by Swedish House as he is by Thai EDM. His new album Paradise is a collaboration between him and Swedm®, which sees a huge shift in embracing uplifting EDM as part of Thaiboy’s sound. With Thaiboy, Tuktuk Radio and many others taking Thai EDM into the four corners of the globe, the genre has a bright future on the global stage.

It’s amazing how a subculture started by some teenagers crouching to EDM on a backroad in Thailand could lead to so many amazing pieces of music, mixes, events and internationally recognised musicians. From the modified Tuktuk’s to the Mor Lam Sing remixes, its culture welds the old and new together to create something people can revel in. It’s a world where Tuktuks don’t slow down even if the road is bumpy. Where who dares, wins. As CJ from Tuktuk Radio puts it: “If you have an idea, just do it. You never know what butterfly effect it might have.”