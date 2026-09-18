Tag
#Genres
Genre guides and selections from across the Mixcloud community — explore new sounds and dig deeper into the ones you love.
143 articles
Articles
Music Scenes
18 Sept 2026
Is Techno getting groovy again?
Music Scenes
14 Sept 2026
Why hasn’t the UK made a new genre in a decade?
Music Scenes
1 Sept 2026
Is Glitch Twang the next big subgenre?
Music Scenes
1 Sept 2026
Yok Lor: The Thai subculture popping wheelies to EDM
Music Selections
28 Aug 2026
7 mixes worth your time
Music Selections
21 Aug 2026
7 mixes worth your time
Music Selections
7 Aug 2026
7 mixes worth your time
Music Scenes
31 Jul 2026
10 tracks that define HE.SHE.THEY.
Music Selections
31 Jul 2026
7 mixes worth your time
Music Selections
29 Jul 2026
Latin EDM with Happy Colors
Music Selections
24 Jul 2026
7 mixes worth your time
Music Selections
10 Jul 2026