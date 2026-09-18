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#Genres

Genre guides and selections from across the Mixcloud community — explore new sounds and dig deeper into the ones you love.

143 articles
Krackk - TechnoMusic Scenes
18 Sept 2026

Is Techno getting groovy again?

Why hasn’t the UK made a new genre in a decade?Music Scenes
14 Sept 2026

Why hasn’t the UK made a new genre in a decade?

Amaya Lim, proponent of 'Glitch Twang'Music Scenes
1 Sept 2026

Is Glitch Twang the next big subgenre?

Yok LorMusic Scenes
1 Sept 2026

Yok Lor: The Thai subculture popping wheelies to EDM

7 mixes worth your timeMusic Selections
28 Aug 2026

7 mixes worth your time

7 mixes worth your time 21st AugustMusic Selections
21 Aug 2026

7 mixes worth your time

7 mixes - 7th AugustMusic Selections
7 Aug 2026

7 mixes worth your time

10 tracks that define HE.SHE.THEY.Music Scenes
31 Jul 2026

10 tracks that define HE.SHE.THEY.

7 mixes worth your time 31st JulyMusic Selections
31 Jul 2026

7 mixes worth your time

Happy Colors lets us in on Latin EDMMusic Selections
29 Jul 2026

Latin EDM with Happy Colors

7 mixes worth your time: July 24, 2026Music Selections
24 Jul 2026

7 mixes worth your time

mixMusic Selections
10 Jul 2026

7 mixes worth your time (10 July 2026)