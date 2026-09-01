Is Glitch Twang the next big subgenre?

Writer and musician Amaya Lim explores the shift from the Indie twang of artists like Faye Webster and MJ Lenderman towards a more electronic sound.

Electronic music has historically emerged from moments of political unrest, community organising and cultural resistance; from Detroit Techno to Disco and beyond. Could ‘Glitch Twang’ eventually become a soundtrack to another shift in the world around us?



With artists like Chanel Beads and urika’s bedroom bringing programmed drums, synthetic textures, and electronic production into the mix, could this emerging sound be connected to something bigger?



We asked Amaya Lim for the scoop. Amaya is a writer, music curator, founder of the music community and curation platform Turntable and lead singer of Bike Lane. The creator of the term ‘Glitch Twang,’ she’s noticed a trend merging the acoustic with the electronic in new imaginative fashion in an increasingly digital age.



Read on for her answer to the fundamental question: Could ‘Glitch Twang’ be the next evolution of Indie music?

Amaya: “If you weren’t living under a rock in 2024 and 2025, you probably heard the term ‘Indie Twang.’ Indie artists like Faye Webster and MJ Lenderman were the poster children of a move towards Country music. But in the past year, I’ve noticed a new trend.



Bands like Chanel Beads and urika’s bedroom are doing something that I’m calling ‘Glitch Twang.’ It has more synthetic elements, program drums and, overall, a much more electronic sound. This is really interesting because of the role that electronic music has played in moments of political unrest historically.



For example, Detroit Techno rose as a direct response to the political neglect of Black people in Michigan in the mid-1980s. Disco came about in queer and Black liberation communities and was tied directly to political engagement in the essay ‘In Defense of Disco’ by Richard Dyer. I think this is the case because electronic music has rhythm, and rhythm makes you dance.



Dance floors are often criminalized as spaces of disruption to political order, spaces of deviance, and community organizing. So I’ll be curious to see if in 20 years we see the shift towards ‘Glitch Twang’ directly in connection to a change in political tide.”\

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