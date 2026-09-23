Tag
#Personal Skills
Personal skills for creators — confidence, creativity, self-care and the habits that sustain a life in music.
53 articles
Articles
Music Scenes
23 Sept 2026
How Daft Punk, Eminem and Tokyo shaped M豆ME
Mixcloud News
7 May 2026
Alexander Nut on building trust with artists
Music Scenes
24 Mar 2026
The women-led organisations transforming the music industry
Creator Advice
17 Feb 2026
Sharing your DJ mixes online? Here’s your to-do list
Creator Advice
11 Feb 2026
Need a DJ CV? Here’s how you stand out
Music Scenes
12 Dec 2025
Sam Phonic on winning the B2B Championship
Creator Advice
28 Nov 2025
How to plan your own live DJ event: A step-by-step
Creator Advice
20 Oct 2025
What to look for in a B2B DJ partner
Creator Advice
7 Oct 2025
How to get feedback for your DJ mixes
Mixcloud Guides
18 Aug 2025
Bodalia: From bedroom mixes to Fatboy Slim’s tour
Creator Advice
2 May 2025
How to program a DJ set
Creator Advice
11 Apr 2025