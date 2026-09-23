Personal skills for creators — confidence, creativity, self-care and the habits that sustain a life in music.

Articles

Music Scenes

How Daft Punk, Eminem and Tokyo shaped M豆ME

Mixcloud News

Alexander Nut on building trust with artists

Music Scenes

The women-led organisations transforming the music industry

Creator Advice

Sharing your DJ mixes online? Here’s your to-do list

Creator Advice

Need a DJ CV? Here’s how you stand out

Music Scenes

Sam Phonic on winning the B2B Championship

Creator Advice

How to plan your own live DJ event: A step-by-step

Creator Advice

What to look for in a B2B DJ partner

Creator Advice

How to get feedback for your DJ mixes

Mixcloud Guides

Bodalia: From bedroom mixes to Fatboy Slim’s tour

Creator Advice

How to program a DJ set

Creator Advice