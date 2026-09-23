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#Personal Skills

Personal skills for creators — confidence, creativity, self-care and the habits that sustain a life in music.

53 articles
M豆MEMusic Scenes
23 Sept 2026

How Daft Punk, Eminem and Tokyo shaped M豆ME

Portrait of Alexander Nut wearing headphones on The Inside Track podcast coverMixcloud News
7 May 2026

Alexander Nut on building trust with artists

women-led organisationsMusic Scenes
24 Mar 2026

The women-led organisations transforming the music industry

Sharing DJ mixes onlineCreator Advice
17 Feb 2026

Sharing your DJ mixes online? Here’s your to-do list

DJ CVCreator Advice
11 Feb 2026

Need a DJ CV? Here’s how you stand out

SamphonicMusic Scenes
12 Dec 2025

Sam Phonic on winning the B2B Championship

plan live DJ eventCreator Advice
28 Nov 2025

How to plan your own live DJ event: A step-by-step

B2B DJ partnerCreator Advice
20 Oct 2025

What to look for in a B2B DJ partner

DJ feedbackCreator Advice
7 Oct 2025

How to get feedback for your DJ mixes

BodaliaMixcloud Guides
18 Aug 2025

Bodalia: From bedroom mixes to Fatboy Slim’s tour

program DJ setCreator Advice
2 May 2025

How to program a DJ set

DJ crouched flipping through a shelf of vinyl recordsCreator Advice
11 Apr 2025

How to build a DJ portfolio