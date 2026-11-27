Tag
#Music Production
Music production tips and tools — from first beats to finished tracks, with advice from producers in the community.
18 articles
Articles
Mixcloud Guides
27 Nov 2026
Build your producer catalog with unlimited uploads
Music Scenes
11 Dec 2025
mobilegirl: The DJ and producer rewriting club culture
Music Scenes
24 Sept 2025
From Nairobi to Berlin: KMRU on the art of releasing music
Music Scenes
21 Jun 2025
Guedra Guedra’s modern African Rhythms
Creator Advice
24 May 2025
A quick guide to mixing and mastering music
Creator Advice
13 Mar 2025
10 cheap music production tools you should check out
Music Scenes
11 Nov 2024
Here’s what went down at PIRATE’s student open day
Music Scenes
3 Oct 2024
PIRATE is having a student open day and you’re invited
Music Selections
17 Apr 2024
10 Tracks That Define Lefto Early Bird
Creator Advice
22 Jan 2024
How to boost your music production skills with Giulia Tess
Creator Advice
12 Dec 2023
Why DJing makes you a better producer with Swami Sound
Mixcloud Guides
17 Apr 2023