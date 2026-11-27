Music production tips and tools — from first beats to finished tracks, with advice from producers in the community.

Articles

Mixcloud Guides

Build your producer catalog with unlimited uploads

Music Scenes

mobilegirl: The DJ and producer rewriting club culture

Music Scenes

From Nairobi to Berlin: KMRU on the art of releasing music

Music Scenes

Guedra Guedra’s modern African Rhythms

Creator Advice

A quick guide to mixing and mastering music

Creator Advice

10 cheap music production tools you should check out

Music Scenes

Here’s what went down at PIRATE’s student open day

Music Scenes

PIRATE is having a student open day and you’re invited

Music Selections

10 Tracks That Define Lefto Early Bird

Creator Advice

How to boost your music production skills with Giulia Tess

Creator Advice

Why DJing makes you a better producer with Swami Sound

Mixcloud Guides