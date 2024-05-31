Host Tagging on Mixcloud: A step-by-step guide

What is Host Tagging?

Host Tagging is a Mixcloud Pro tool that links one show to up to two host profiles. When you tag a host on a show:

The show appears on the host’s profile too, as if you both uploaded it.

The host’s followers get a notification, as well as yours.

The host appears in your station’s Hosts tab, where listeners can filter shows by DJ.

The host gets updates on comments, favorites, reposts and chart positions.

It’s built for radio stations, and works for any profile that uploads shows by other DJs: collectives, mix series, clubs, labels and magazines.

Why radio stations use Host Tagging

Increased reach: Shows with tagged Hosts see a 24% increase in plays.

Shows with tagged Hosts see a 24% increase in plays. Your station appears on every host’s profile: Your station appears as an official badge, so their listeners see your brand.

Your station appears as an official badge, so their listeners see your brand. Listeners find shows by host: The Hosts tab sorts your archive by DJ, so no manual playlists are needed.

The Hosts tab sorts your archive by DJ, so no manual playlists are needed. Hosts stay invested: Credit, notifications and Stats give Hosts a reason to promote their show.

Voices Radio runs their whole archive on Mixcloud and tags its Hosts on every show. In the year after host tagging launched, its total listening minutes rose 99%, and its plays and reposts rose by about 50%.

For Hosts, it means one home for everything they play, as Ross Allen, host on NTS and Soho Radio, explains:



“It just makes total sense, it enables my direct followers to never miss a show and now that I’m on two stations (NTS & Soho Radio) plus any one off mixes I may want to do I can now focus people on one address and place that I can curate not just with my shows but other peoples that I think are special and worth listening to. It’s a one stop destination for people who share my taste in music. In these times keeping it simple and in one place is key.”

Before you start

Your station profile is on Mixcloud Pro. Your Hosts don’t need Pro.

You have a list of your Hosts, with their Mixcloud usernames or email addresses.

How to set up Host Tagging, step by step

Step 1: Open the Hosts section of your Creator Dashboard

Go to My Hosts in your Creator Dashboard and click Invite new Hosts in the top right corner.

Step 2: Invite your Hosts

Choose one of three ways to invite:

Search Mixcloud for the host’s profile username (the end of their profile URL). Share your invite link to send out via preferred method and multiple Hosts at once. Invite by email using their email address one at a time.

The link and email options work even if a Host isn’t on Mixcloud yet. Accepting sets up a profile for them.





Step 3: Tell your Hosts why to accept

Hosts accept faster when they know what’s in it for them. Copy this message but be sure to add your unique invite link:

“You can now claim your radio shows on Mixcloud. When you claim a show:

Your profile is credited on the show page.

Your followers get a notification.

You get updates when it charts or gets favorites, reposts and comments.

It appears on your profile as if you uploaded it.

You can see its Stats (Pro accounts only).

Accept our invite to become an official host on our page: [YOUR INVITE LINK]

No Mixcloud profile yet? The link will set one up for you. To claim past shows, open a show page or search our profile to send tag requests.”

Step 4: Tag Hosts on your shows

Once a Host accepts, tag them when you upload their show, or edit any past show to add them. You can tag up to two Hosts per show.

After you’ve tagged a Host a few times, Mixcloud suggests them automatically on similarly named shows.

Step 5: Approve tag requests from your Hosts

Hosts can ask to be tagged on your past shows. Approve or dismiss requests in your tag requests dashboard.

Step 6: Check your Hosts tab

Your Hosts now appear on your profile’s Hosts tab, and listeners can filter your shows by DJ. Each tagged show also appears on that Host’s profile.





How to tag Hosts automatically

Tagging by hand works for a few shows a week. For a full schedule, automate it:

Through your broadcast software: Radio Cult and Radio.co tag Hosts when they upload your shows to Mixcloud.

Radio Cult and Radio.co tag Hosts when they upload your shows to Mixcloud. Through the API: Tag Hosts on new or past shows in bulk with the Mixcloud API.

Put Host pages on your station website

Add a Host filter to your Mixcloud embed code to show one DJ’s latest tagged shows. Build one page per Host and each updates itself whenever you tag a new show.

Everything you need to run an on-demand radio station

Host Tagging is one part of Mixcloud Pro. Together, the Pro tools give you everything you need to run an on-demand radio station:

Go live with Mixcloud Live, then archive the show and tag its Host.

with Mixcloud Live, then archive the show and tag its Host. Archive every show with unlimited uploads. Shows on Mixcloud are licensed, so your whole back catalog can stay online.

with unlimited uploads. Shows on Mixcloud are licensed, so your whole back catalog can stay online. Credit your roster with Host Tagging.

with Host Tagging. See what’s working with detailed Stats on every show.

with detailed Stats on every show. Earn from your shows with monetization.

Host Tagging FAQs

Do my Hosts need Mixcloud Pro? No. Only the station needs Pro to invite Hosts. Hosts join for free, even without an existing Mixcloud account.

How many Hosts can I tag on one show? Up to two per show.

Can I tag Hosts on shows I’ve already uploaded? Yes. Edit any past show to add a host, approve your Hosts’ tag requests, or use the API to tag shows in bulk.

Will a tagged show appear on my Host’s profile? Yes. It shows on their profile as if they uploaded it, with your station credited.

Can I remove a Host Tag? Yes. read more about Managing and removing Hosts in our Help Center.

More questions? Read the Host Tagging FAQs, and see Host Tagging in action at Voices Radio, Swing Dash and The Forty Five Kings.

Start tagging your Hosts

Go Pro to invite your Hosts and start tagging today.



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