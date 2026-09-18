Lyra Krasniqi

Lyra is Mixcloud's Social Media Lead. With years of creative and design experience, she covers music scenes and communities around the world.

Articles

Music Scenes

Is Techno getting groovy again?

Mixcloud Guides

Emily Dust looks back on her first mix on Mixcloud

Music Scenes

The parties putting South Asian artists first

Music Scenes

Is Glitch Twang the next big subgenre?

Mixcloud Guides

Robert Luis looks back on his first mix on Mixcloud

Music Scenes

How are so many DJs coming out of Portsmouth, New Hampshire?

Music Scenes

Nobody talks about this side of Liverpool

Music Scenes

Is London the new hot spot for Deep & Soulful House?

Music Scenes

How UK clubs are surviving through community ownership

Music Scenes

Plug with redkoffee

Music Scenes

Inside the world’s most unique new music venues

Music Scenes