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Lyra Krasniqi
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Lyra Krasniqi

Lyra is Mixcloud's Social Media Lead. With years of creative and design experience, she covers music scenes and communities around the world.

14 articles
Krackk - TechnoMusic Scenes
18 Sept 2026

Is Techno getting groovy again?

Emily DustMixcloud Guides
8 Sept 2026

Emily Dust looks back on her first mix on Mixcloud

DJ KizziMusic Scenes
8 Sept 2026

The parties putting South Asian artists first

Amaya Lim, proponent of 'Glitch Twang'Music Scenes
1 Sept 2026

Is Glitch Twang the next big subgenre?

Robert Luis' first mixMixcloud Guides
28 Aug 2026

Robert Luis looks back on his first mix on Mixcloud

DJ Chad BanksMusic Scenes
26 Aug 2026

How are so many DJs coming out of Portsmouth, New Hampshire?

DJ Aly P - LiverpoolMusic Scenes
21 Aug 2026

Nobody talks about this side of Liverpool

KingcrowneyMusic Scenes
20 Aug 2026

Is London the new hot spot for Deep & Soulful House?

AnjaliMusic Scenes
11 Aug 2026

How UK clubs are surviving through community ownership

Portrait of redkoffee in an argyle cardigan lounging on a couch with square graphic overlaysMusic Scenes
23 Feb 2026

Plug with redkoffee

music venuesMusic Scenes
4 Nov 2025

Inside the world’s most unique new music venues

DIY cultureMusic Scenes
16 Sept 2025

Sober raves & radio: How DIY platforms are shaping culture