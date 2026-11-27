Upload your original music to Mixcloud Tracks and build a catalog with no cap. Here's why unlimited uploads with Pro helps producers grow.

If you make music, you know the feeling. You finish a track, share it, and a week later you’re already onto the next one. Over time, those releases add up. Some came out on a label, some are sitting in a folder waiting for the right moment.

A catalog is what ties all of that together. It’s the place a new fan goes after hearing one tune, the place a promoter checks before booking you, and the place you can look back on to see how far your sound has come.

With Mixcloud Tracks and unlimited uploads, you can keep every release, single and side project on one profile, and give listeners the full story of your sound. And with Pro, there’s no cap on how big it gets.

What are Mixcloud Tracks?

Tracks is how you upload your own original music to Mixcloud. Where shows are long-form (anything over 15 minutes), a track is a single, original piece of audio between 30 seconds and 15 minutes long.

Your tracks live in their own tab on your profile, alongside your shows. So a listener who finds you through a mix can tap over and hear what you make, and a fan of your productions can find your DJ sets. As DJ Balrog put it when we spoke to him about Tracks, “You reach people that really listen to your music.”

Before you upload, check that your track meets the criteria:

It’s your own original work, and you own both the mechanical and performance rights.

It isn’t a remix, re-sample or cover of another track.

It isn’t signed to a major label.

That makes Tracks a natural home for self-released singles, EPs, album cuts you hold the rights to and new ideas you want feedback on.

Why unlimited uploads matter for your catalog

On the Basic tier, you can have up to 10 published tracks and 10 published shows on your profile at once. One EP alone can take up half your track allowance, and once you hit the cap, you’ll need to move older uploads to drafts before you can publish anything new.

With Mixcloud Pro, you get unlimited show and track uploads. Here’s what that means in practice:

You don’t have to choose which tracks stay

Without a cap, there’s no deciding which old release to hide to make room for a new one. Your first single, your latest EP and everything in between can all sit on your profile at the same time.

Your profile tells the full story

A catalog shows how your sound has developed. Keeping every release public lets a new listener go back through your work, and gives promoters, labels and other artists a clear picture of what you do.

Your music and your mixes sit under one roof

With unlimited uploads, you can build a home for all your mixes, radio shows and original productions. That matters if you DJ and produce. Promo Zo, who hosts a weekly radio show on Mixcloud, told us that having Tracks alongside it means she has a single home for all of her creative outlets. “To have Tracks as an added bonus where I can have everything in one place is great,” she says. “I only started taking my own production seriously during Covid, so Tracks coming along was perfect timing.”

You can release at your own pace

Consistency helps you grow. When there’s no cap, you can drop singles as often as you like, share works in progress for feedback, or preview a track from a bigger project. Chris Coco, who runs his own label, sees Tracks as a way of “showcasing one track with the view of selling it all digitally.”

Your community can follow your whole journey

If you’ve already built an audience through your shows, Tracks gives them more of you to listen to. DJ Shinski, who has built a loyal following on Mixcloud over 10 years, said his tracks will “definitely be a home for them.”

How to build your catalog on Mixcloud

Upload your back catalog

Start with what you’ve already got. Go through your old releases and upload every original track you hold the rights to. Uploading is done on desktop:

Click ‘Create’ in the top-right corner, then choose ‘Upload.’ On the upload page (pictured below), press ‘Upload’ on the Tracks card. Select and name your file. Accepted file types: M4A, MP3, WAV, AIFF, FLAC, AAC, OGG and WMA, up to 4GB. Choose an image, add up to five genre tags, and write a brief description of your track. For Pro subscribers, you can schedule or make your track exclusive on this page. Read the criteria, terms and conditions, and click publish!

Tag every track

Genre tags help listeners who love your style find your music. Use them on every upload, and pick the tags that genuinely describe each track.

Write descriptions that add context

Use the description to tell the story behind the track: when you made it, the gear or ideas behind it, or the project it’s from. It gives your catalog a sense of history and helps listeners connect with your music.

Plan a release schedule

Treat your tracks like your mixes and plan a release calendar. With Pro, you can schedule a track to go live at a set time, so new music lands when your listeners are most active. You can also make a track exclusive.

Tell your fans with Posts

With Pro, you can use Posts to tell your followers about a new track. Share what genre it is, how you put it together and anything else that’ll get them excited. You can also post a snippet of an upcoming release first, then drop the full track later.

Check your Stats

As your catalog grows, use Stats to see which tracks people listen to most, where your listeners are and how they found you. That tells you what’s connecting and where to focus next.

Build your catalog with Mixcloud Pro

With Pro, you can upload as many shows and tracks as you like, so your whole catalog can live in one place. You’ll also get scheduled uploads, Posts, Stats, live streaming, HQ audio and ways to earn from your fans.