Use Mixcloud Stats to see which cities and countries your listeners come from, and turn that data into your next gig, tour stop or live stream.

Your listeners are already telling you where to play next. With Mixcloud Stats, you can see exactly which cities and countries they’re tuning in from, and use that map to plan gigs, pitch promoters and grow your audience in the places that already love your sound.

Every DJ has a hunch about where their music lands. Maybe it’s your home city or the club you play every month. But once your shows are online, they can travel further than any flyer. A mix you recorded in your bedroom in Manchester can quietly pick up a crowd in Lisbon, Lagos or Melbourne without you ever knowing.

That’s where Stats comes in. As a Pro member, you can see where your listeners are based, from the country right down to the city. Think of them as a heat map of your fanbase, and it can shape where you play, who you pitch and how you promote your next show.

Here’s how to find that data and turn it into your next DJ destination.

Where to find your Stats

Open your Creator Dashboard (via desktop) and select Stats, or head straight to mixcloud.com/dashboard/stats. Scroll below your profile numbers and Follower and Show Stats charts to the detailed listener table. Choose between the city and country tab to see where your listeners are.

Want to know where a single show traveled? Open that show’s page and click the Stats button under the player. You’ll get the same breakdown for that show alone.

How to read your location data

A list of cities is only useful if you know what it’s telling you. A few things to look at:

Country vs city: Country data shows your broad reach. City data is where things get actionable, and you can create a plan for your next moves towards making your presence felt.

Country data shows your broad reach. City data is where things get actionable, and you can create a plan for your next moves towards making your presence felt. Timeframe: Use the timeframe control next to your charts to switch between recent activity and your all-time picture. A city that’s high on your all-time list is a loyal base. A city that’s been climbing in the last month is a trend worth jumping on.

Use the timeframe control next to your charts to switch between recent activity and your all-time picture. A city that’s high on your all-time list is a loyal base. A city that’s been climbing in the last month is a trend worth jumping on. Profile vs show: Your profile Stats show your overall audience. Show Stats tell you which mixes traveled where. If your Amapiano set pulled a crowd in Johannesburg, that’s useful to know before you pitch a party there.

Turning a hotspot into a booking

Build your next trip around your top cities

If you’re already planning a holiday, a tour or a run of dates, start with your Stats. A city with a solid base of listeners is a city where you’ve got a head start: people who know your sound, who might come to a show and who might bring friends. Cross-check your top cities with your travel plans and look for overlaps you hadn’t spotted. London-based DJ Ms Skyrym once told Mixcloud: “I remember I was in Egypt working and I got into the car on the way to the office and the driver was listening to my mix! He had no way of knowing, that was just incredible.” The possibilities are endless!

Find the people who can book you

Location tells you where. Your top users and largest users tell you who. Switch to those tabs to see your most loyal listeners and the listeners with the biggest followings of their own. In there, you might find a radio station, a fellow DJ or a promoter in one of your top cities who’s already a fan. That’s a much warmer conversation than a cold email.

Pitch with proof

Promoters want to know you can bring a crowd; showing them your city breakdown can be your evidence. Add your top cities to your CV, press kit or booking emails, and point to the specific shows that are traveling there.

Warm up a city before you land

Once you know where you’re popular, start speaking to those listeners directly:

Make local content: Lean into genres that are big in that city, or record a mix built around the trip.

Lean into genres that are big in that city, or record a mix built around the trip. Use Posts: Let your followers know you’re heading their way. If a lot of your listeners are in one country, try writing a Post in their language.

Let your followers know you’re heading their way. If a lot of your listeners are in one country, try writing a Post in their language. Time your uploads: Pair your location data with your listening days and times, then use scheduled uploads so your new show drops when that city is awake.

Pair your location data with your listening days and times, then use scheduled uploads so your new show drops when that city is awake. Go live for their time zone: Plan a Mixcloud Live stream at a time that suits your top city, and use the chat to ask listeners where they’d want you to play.

Spotting where you’re trending next

Your top cities today aren’t the full story. Check back on your Stats regularly and compare timeframes. Look out for:

A city that’s new to your top list

A country that’s growing faster than the rest

A single show that’s pulling in listeners from somewhere unexpected

These are your early signals. Catch them while they’re rising and you can build a relationship with that crowd, whether that’s a guest mix for a local radio station, a back-to-back with a DJ from that city, or eventually a gig.

Your next destination checklist

Open Stats and check your city and country tab.

Compare your all-time top cities with the last month.

Check Show Stats to see which mixes travel where.

Look through your top and largest users for promoters, stations and DJs in those cities.

Add your city data to your CV or press kit.

Schedule uploads, Posts and live streams around your top time zones.

Get the full picture with Mixcloud Pro

The full Stats portal, including city and country breakdowns, top listeners and Show Stats, comes with Mixcloud Pro. Alongside Stats, you’ll get unlimited uploads, live streaming, scheduled uploads, Posts and ways to earn from your shows.