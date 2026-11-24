Since we launched Mixcloud Live in 2020, sweet, sweet music, in all its forms, has been broadcasting non-stop on Mixcloud for about 5 million hours! That’s like we’ve been broadcasting since the 1460s, if every DJ took it in turns. Over that time, plenty of DJs have mastered the art of keeping listeners locked in. This article is about just that; what keeps listeners coming back, what time of day the most active streamers go live and what you can do to turn those first-time listeners into full-blown fans.

Consistency is key

Streaming on the same day each week brings viewers back. About 1 in 5 viewers go on to watch a second stream from creators who go live on the same day each week. For creators who move their stream around, it’s about 1 in 7. A regular slot gives people something to put in their diary.

Vanishing Point Records, a record store in England’s midlands, broadcast from their shop floor about three times a week, with all-vinyl sessions from the stockroom and regular Thursday and Saturday morning slots to give customers a reason to tune in, even when they can’t get through the door. The Thursday morning regular slot is averaging 60% more viewers since the start of the year with around half of those being returning viewers. They just stayed consistent.

Once a month is enough

You don’t need a packed schedule to see a difference. We compared creators who went live three or more times in a 90-day window with similar creators who never went live. The ones who streamed gained 44% more new followers. It’s a small habit with a visible payoff, and it’s open to anyone who has gone live once or twice and wondered if it was worth it.

2-3 hours is optimal for follower growth

The longer you’re live, the more followers you’re likely to gain, so a long stream is never wasted. But the gain for each hour on air is highest at 2 to 3 hours. Beyond 3 hours a stream still gains followers, but as a ratio against followers per hour, it starts to slow down. If you’re deciding how long to go on for, 2 to 3 hours is the sweet spot.

Anytime, anyplace

Mixcloud has an international audience with listeners joining live streams on either side of the world at any time of day or night. It turns out that there’s no particular time of day that gets significantly more viewers but the mornings tend to have less competition, so a morning stream can average slightly more viewers than usual. If you want to avoid competition, avoid 5-9pm when 40% of streamers go live. But take this advice lightly; the perfect time to go live is one that fits with your schedule, your show and your target audience.

Get busy in the Live chat

Interacting with your audience is the best part about live streaming. We’ve noticed that creators who send replies in the live chat feed get ever so slightly more followers. I’m sure many streamers just respond over the microphone which is definitely the most natural way to do it, but if someone needs an ID on a song or requires a personalised reply, it’s definitely worth responding to build rapport and a lasting impression.

Announce your stream with a Post

Posting ahead of a stream reminds your followers you’re about to go live. Posts get sent as emails to your followers, and it’s worth doing because about 1 in 4 people who read a Post go on to watch. Fewer than 1 in 10 streaming creators do it, so it’s a habit most haven’t tried. DJ Eksel is proof it works. His announced streams average more views than his unannounced streams.

Only a quarter of creators that live stream are using the share links but if they are, they’re picking up curious listeners from across their digital platforms. Many listeners we’ve found aren’t logged in Mixcloud users so they’ve come from social media, straight here.

Hit Publish once you’re done

A stream doesn’t have to end when you go offline. A published recording can add around 50% on top of your live audience. Interestingly, fewer than 3 in 10 streams get published, so many creators are leaving a second audience on the table. Drum and Bass legend DJ Marky publishes 70% of his streams straight to the archive where they pick up thousands more listeners than when he was live.

Main takeaways

When running a live stream, remember:

Once a month is enough to grow a following. Streaming on the same day each week means more viewers come back. Streams of 2–3 hours gain the most followers for each hour on air. The day and time of your stream barely matter. Replying in the Live chat brings a few more follows.

In promoting the stream, consider:

Announcing a stream with a Post; it brings more viewers. Sharing your stream to social media. Publishing the recording; it adds about half the live audience again.\

Live streaming is a Mixcloud Pro feature, for more information about what it takes to start live streaming check out our guide.