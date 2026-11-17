We hear from Offie Radio founder Greg Stanley about using Mixcloud Live and the pop-up stream that started it all.

Live streaming can do a lot more than broadcast a set. For a small, independent station, it can turn a cafe or a beach into a studio, and carry a local scene far beyond its postcode.

Few stations embody that better than Offie Radio. The sister station of Brighton’s Off Licence Magazine (Offie Mag), the print title Greg Stanley launched in 2018, it was born out of necessity. When a planned broadcast fell through three days before Brighton’s Great Escape festival in May 2024, Greg and his crew launched their own pop-up station on Mixcloud Live instead. Eighteen months on, Offie Radio streams every Sunday from a Brighton cafe, and has broadcast from festivals, carnivals and a beach in Croatia along the way.

We caught up with Greg to hear about the stream that started it all, and his favourite streams since.

What is the significance of live streaming for you as a creator?

Greg: Live streaming gives a sense of purpose and intentionality to sharing music. It’s a nice way to hold yourself accountable. There’s running tunes privately at home, and that’s a lovely ethos for a show, but being intentional with the hour of radio you have makes that hour unique.

With Offie Radio, we’re trying to build something hybrid. We want to take the buzzword-ification out of ‘community’ in community radio and put real people in the room while the shows are on, so hosts and listeners can chat and bump into each other organically.

Live streaming means we’re also broadcasting from interesting locations, which adds to the whole thing. We’ve streamed from cafes and bars, but also from music events and festivals, both in the UK and in Europe. Giving radio that in-person and visual identity has been an important part of Offie Radio in its short life so far.

There’s also the independence of having our own platform and being able to speak about the things that matter to us. Live streaming feels a bit more gonzo.

What is your favourite live stream?

There have been some really lovely ones. Streaming on a beach in another country, booked by Velvet Festival in Croatia, was very validating. Our first broadcast will always be special, too. During the boycott of The Great Escape in May 2024, we set up our own pop-up station in three days to broadcast our free, alternative programme on Mixcloud Live, raising money for Medical Aid for Palestinians behind the bar. That was where all of this started.

But my favourites would be either of our broadcasts from BARCO Bash, which is essentially Brighton’s answer to Notting Hill Carnival. It’s a celebration of Black culture in a city where that culture has historically been overlooked or underestimated.

It still feels early in its journey. It’s only been happening in St Ann’s Well Gardens for three years, but thousands of people attend and it keeps growing. In 2025, King Tafari Love, Brighton’s oldest sound system crew, were given their own stage there for the first time. We broadcast the whole day, from 11am until 8pm. We’ve now done that two years in a row, and I hope we keep doing it forever.

It’s been a pleasure to be asked to help extend the carnival’s reach. There’s something really magic about people around the world being able to tune into something so local. But the archiving is just as important as the live streaming. We keep the video ourselves, so future generations can listen back and watch. That means a lot.

How were you feeling on the day of the stream?

Excited, honoured to be part of it, and invigorated. This is one of the reasons we wanted to start a community radio station in the first place. We wanted to make those nice, neat, one-hour radio shows, but we also wanted to get out into the city and document historic moments.

Being there while the carnival is happening, knowing we’re helping people experience it from elsewhere and preserving something people can return to, gives the whole thing a real sense of purpose.

What was your set-up like?

As always with us, the streaming set-up was pretty minimal: a Mac with two USB webcams attached. Proper webcams, the little ones that used to sit on top of the family computer when you were on MSN.

We were a little nervous about how streaming from a park would work, but our 5G router held up well. And with several decades of audio engineering experience between the King Tafari Love crew and our own producers, we were in good hands on the sound side.

Without doubt, the most impressive part of the set-up was King Tafari Love’s 12-foot-tall stack of speakers, which they’ve been taking around Sussex for years and years. It made the ground, and our tripod, shake.

What were some of the challenges and surprises of the stream?

One of the challenges is documenting something without interfering too much. We try to keep the cameras discreet and use wider shots that show the whole scene, rather than always getting right up close to the DJs. We don’t want people to change their behaviour because there’s a camera in front of them.

Then there are the practicalities of being outside. Being in front of a huge sound system in a Brighton heatwave isn’t necessarily the easiest place to run a laptop. We’ve had similar experiences elsewhere: a beach in Croatia looks idyllic, but you’ve still got CDJs getting too hot, and wind to contend with.

The nice surprise at BASH was how straightforward the connection turned out to be. Once that was working, we could concentrate on capturing what was happening around us.

How did your community help you during the stream?

The whole thing depends on people bringing different skills and trusting each other. BARCO brings the carnival together, King Tafari Love brings decades of sound system experience, and our crew brings the broadcast side. Being invited into that and trusted to document it means a lot.

That willingness to help has been there since our first pop-up. People gave their time to produce the broadcasts, the owner of the space gave us extra days to set up and pack down, and my brother gave me a lift to collect a fridge we’d found on Facebook Marketplace to store the cans.

Community radio is difficult to make economically sustainable. People buying into it and contributing their time, equipment and knowledge is how it happens.

“Live streaming does feel a bit more truly independent, a bit more gonzo media.”

When you look back on the stream, what impact do you think it had on your career?

The BASH broadcasts have helped clarify what we want Offie Radio to do. With the magazine, there’s only so much you can cover within the budget and restrictions of print. Radio gives us another way to share the breadth of music and culture around us.

King Tafari Love was established in 1984. A lot of people in Brighton don’t realise how special they are. We’ve now spent two whole days broadcasting their stage, and that feels like a meaningful use of the platform.

The reach beyond Brighton matters, too. We were intentional about not putting Brighton or Sussex in the station’s name. We want to build something strong locally that can connect with creative communities elsewhere. In Croatia, for example, we had local show hosts alongside DJs from Italy, Belgium and Switzerland.

The BASH broadcasts do that in the other direction: sharing something rooted in Brighton with people who might never visit. And as the carnival grows, we’ll have this record of its earlier years. I think we’ll become even more grateful to have that as time goes on.

Based on your experience, sum up in a few words the possibilities that live streaming can bring for a creator.

Intention, independence, reach and an archive. It makes your hour of radio count, lets you say what you need to say, and takes what’s happening in your community to people who might never set foot in it. Then it gives future generations something to come back to.

Follow Offie Radio on Mixcloud, and unlock live streaming by subscribing to Mixcloud Pro.