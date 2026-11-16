Five types of fan pay to subscribe to creators and stations. Here’s who they are, and how to win them over.

Mixcloud’s Creator Subscriptions, once referred to as Select, are a great way for DJs to evolve their relationship with fans. Listeners genuinely want to support creators they love and many are willing to pay for more access to creators. That’s what this article is about: our extensive research and conversations with listeners who subscribe to DJs here on Mixcloud.

We’ll cover what we’ve learned about subscriber habits, the five main types of subscriber and the things you can do to invite your listeners to support you. Most people think you need tens of thousands of listeners to start Subscriptions but you don’t need a huge following to get your first paying fans. 44% of creators with subscribers have fewer than 1,000 followers. So if you’re looking for your first or your 50th subscriber you might want to read on.

First, let’s meet the subscribers. Who are they? What do they look like? What are they doing in the moments before they decide to become a monthly, paying contributor to their favorite creator on Mixcloud? After doing a subscriber-wide analysis, we found five main types of subscribers. So here’s a bit about them and how to spot one in your listener stats.

The Regular

The most common subscriber, about 1 in 3. They’re here for one series, and they play it on repeat until they know every transition. They’re the most likely to comment once it finishes, and more than 1 in 8 upload their own mixes. At a radio station, this often happens around one presenter’s shows.

Picture them: Sunday evening, headphones on, the latest episode playing for the third time this week, already typing a comment about the big tune.

If you’re curious about who’s listening to your shows on repeat, visit a show’s stats page and change the metric to minutes. If any listener’s minutes are longer than the show itself, you’ve got a repeat listener. To turn them into subscribers, keep making the series they love, on a schedule they can rely on.

The Binger

About 1 in 7 subscribers. Before subscribing, they’ve played your shows at least 20 times across at least five different ones. They’re Mixcloud power users: the most Android-heavy group, and more than a third already pay for Premium. A third of their plays come within a week of a new upload.

Picture them: phone in hand on the night bus, working through your back catalogue one show at a time.

To win them, give them depth: a big catalogue and scheduled exclusives they can download and replay.

The Convert

The Convert comes for one show and ends up falling for everything you do. They dig deeper into the archive more than any other type: more than a third of what they play is over a year old. They’re evening listeners, and more than likely to be on an iPhone. They’re typically fans of radio stations, they come for one presenter and start exploring the schedule.

Picture them: they found you through a back-to-back or a guest mix, subscribed for more, and a month later are on the sofa working back through your residencies, festival sets and deep cuts from five years ago.

To win them, use Host Tagging on back-to-backs and guest spots so their listeners find you, and group your shows into playlists by series or era. We built Host Tagging with radio stations in mind, so they could connect their presenters show by show.

The Follower

Some subscribers didn’t find you on Mixcloud. You brought them here. About 1 in 6 subscribers joined Mixcloud within a month of subscribing, and for creators with under 5,000 followers it’s closer to 1 in 4. Perhaps they followed you from your club nights, socials or newsletter. They follow just one creator, and nearly three quarters of what they play is that creator’s shows.

Because they’re new, we can’t see what they listened to before but our guess is they’d been listening for a while logged out and wanted the full experience: shows to download, tracklists to read, no limits on replays. Their behaviour after subscribing fits that: 37% of their listening happens on the web, more than double the average subscriber, which suggests they arrive from a link rather than by browsing the app.

Picture them: a long-term fan of yours for years who taps the link in your bio, makes an account on their laptop and subscribes before the first track ends.

To win them, put your subscribe link where your fans already are: your bio, newsletter, website and flyers.

The Faithful Supporter

Some subscribers aren’t paying to listen. They’re paying to keep you going. Among those who’ve stayed a year or more, around half haven’t played that creator’s shows on Mixcloud recently, and they’re still subscribed. They’re long-time users, with accounts around seven and a half years old at the median, and hardly any subscribe to anyone else. They’re twice as likely as the average subscriber to have tipped.

Picture them: a fan who found you years ago, still has the notification on for your live streams, and has never once thought about cancelling.

To win them, go live and mark your own milestones: anniversaries, birthday shows, a milestone episode. Welcome them by saying thank you, or giving them a live shout-out or sending a Post. They don’t need perks to stay. They need to feel it matters.

What drives Subscriptions

If you think Subscriptions are about what you, the creator, can get, think again. It’s really about what the listener will get in return for the small subscription fee every month. Tracklists, exclusive shows, early access to shows, offline listening, an ad free and unhindered listening experience (even if they’re not listening on Premium) are all part of the Subscription package.

When we spoke to subscribing listeners, exclusive shows were really what made the subscription most irresistible. Exclusive shows often take the form of extended versions of regular shows or perhaps interviews with special guests, completely reserved for the select-few true fans. Graeme Park has a good system: all his radio shows are free to listen to but recordings from his live shows are made exclusive for his paying subscribers. So no matter where they are in the world, they can enjoy every live set for the cost of a coffee, if that! It’s a great way to make your live recordings still earning long after the promoter decided to pay that invoice!

Make the most of exclusives

Try to post an exclusive at least once a month. Frequency is what makes exclusives work and appealing to listeners. Creators posting 3+ exclusives in the 90 days after their first saw new subscribers jump 5× (from 39 to 198 per 100 creators). Only 4% of creators using Creator Subscriptions actually posted an exclusive in the last year but that 4% picked up nearly two thirds of all new Subscriptions.

Find your niche

Gloria is the perfect example of someone who found their audience on Mixcloud. She makes music for conscious dance and movement meditation, including the 5Rhythms, a dynamic movement meditation practice created by Gabrielle Roth in the late 1970s. It’s practised all over the world by spiritualists, actors, dancers and people in recovery, and it’s usually done to music. That’s where Gloria comes in.

Gloria has built a loyal subscriber base with just over 120 Mixcloud followers. Things changed when she started posting an exclusive mix almost every month: her first subscriber arrived the day after her first exclusive went up. Unlike many smaller creators, Gloria didn’t bring her subscribers with her from elsewhere. Almost all of them were already on Mixcloud, and around half first heard her through the For You page or the Conscious Dance, Movement & Meditation genre page. The reason is simple: every mix she uploads is carefully tagged (5Rhythms Wave, Movement Meditation, Conscious Dance), so Mixcloud knows exactly which listeners to put her in front of.

Go Live

Now exclusives worked for Gloria but John Leech has no exclusives at all. This soul selector is as consistent as ever with a career spanning back to the 1980s. He presents shows on MiSoul Radio but still goes Live on Mixcloud twice a week. When he went from about 5 to 9 shows a month, his plays doubled and Subscriptions jumped.

A third of John’s subscribers signed up mid-broadcast. They weren’t browsing the archive, they were in the chat, singing along. He’s also very active on his Facebook page, keeping engagement up throughout the week, and it shows. Around 4 in 10 of his Subscribers joined Mixcloud specifically to subscribe to him. When they miss a show, they catch up: around 40% of their listening to his recordings happens offline, about four times the Mixcloud average. During his live shows he reminds listeners where the opportunities to support him are about every half an hour in the form of a typical radio station ad slot. Very professional!

Use your social media channels

Stereo Underground is proof that an audience can follow you anywhere. It’s a weekly show of post-punk, new wave and indie classics (think The Jam, Echo & The Bunnymen and Squeeze), and it arrived on Mixcloud in January 2024 with fans already waiting. Within two months, it had more subscribers than most creators built in years, and most of those first subscribers are still paying today.

With just under 5,000 followers, Stereo Underground has around 25 times more subscribers per follower than a typical Mixcloud creator. Nearly 4 in 10 of them joined Mixcloud specifically to subscribe, and almost none subscribe to anyone else. They’re here for one show. The free weekly episode keeps them coming back, and a monthly exclusive mystery mixtape gives them something extra. Around 3 in 10 recent Subscribers first found the show through the For You page or Up Next.

Tag your shows properly. This is how you attract listeners from your niche. Post an exclusive mix once a month. Offer a premium version of what you already make, such as a studio-quality, extended or uncut cut of your regular show. That’s an easy way to keep exclusives regular. Consistency can sell on its own. Posting more often can grow Subscriptions even without exclusives. Go Live. Create a regular experience that brings listeners into your world. Collaborate and tag your guests. Guests and hosts bring their own fans. Ask openly for support, and pair it with regular content. Bring your audience with you. Link your subscribe page from your site, bios, newsletters and in person. Keep your archive up. Regulars replay old shows. Point new subscribers to the rest of your uploads. Converts arrive through one show.

Find your rhythm

Fans subscribe for more of what they already love, or to keep a creator going. Regular exclusives help most, but you don’t need a big following to start: A niche and a rhythm are most. Ready to begin? Set up Creator Subscriptions today.