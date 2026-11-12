The importance of mixtape art in the age of AI

AI art is everywhere and most of it is extremely mid. This love letter to mixtape art argues that using AI-art might be underselling your work.

Mixtapes have been loved, judged, shared, stolen, copied, confiscated, binned, burned and banned, and that’s just for their cover art. That’s because the cover of a tape or a mix doesn’t just speak to the person looking at it; it’s a conversation with the scene around it. A cover is a collaboration between an artist or the person making the mix and the genre’s scene and the listeners. It needs to resonate with all those involved and promise that the music will too. In the age of AI, promising and delivering is more important than ever.

The first ‘tape’ I ever got hold of was a CD, sold to me by the rapper who made it, in Camden Market in 2011. The artwork was printed that morning and folded so badly, it didn’t fit in the plastic CD wallet. On a red background of faded £20 notes, the rapper’s black and white portrait was front and centre, with his weed-leaf bandana and a crown upon his head. It is by no means the best mixtape art ever made. But as I glimpse at the weed-leaf bandana - a Camden paraphernalia-staple back then - it all comes back to me.

That’s the deal with mixtape covers. Unlike albums, their cover art is famously unrestricted and uncensored, so that their makers can take you anywhere they like. You could be in the back streets of neighbourhoods you’d never heard of or in a friend’s bedroom where they lovingly mixed that tape for you; there’s a labour of love regardless.

Russian ‘mixtapes’ on Ribs

In the late 1940s-1960s, behind the USSR’s Iron Curtain, bootleggers were creating vinyl compilations of Western music but all they had for wax was discarded X-ray sheets. According to Rock historian Artemy Troitsky, the one-sided X-ray discs cost about a ruble each on the black market, and lasted only a few months. They were made like mixtapes; you’d hear a few seconds of Ella Fitzgerald, then a mocking voice in Russian asking: “So, thought you’d take a listen to the latest sounds, eh?”, followed by some words addressed to fans of Blues rhythms, then silence. The ‘art’ in this case was unique to each pressing: a brain scan, a broken femur, a busted hip, all entirely recognisable by police and banned in 1958.

They were mixtapes in everything but their name: compilations of forbidden music, made by hand, passed between friends. Stephen Coates, whose X-Ray Audio Project has documented them for years, describes the discs as “images of pain and damage inscribed with the sound of forbidden pleasure.” Every copy was visually unique, because every copy had been a different person’s injury and probably the reason they’re still remembered 75 years later.

The cassette era

The mixtape as most people understand it today starts with a blank rectangle in the early 1970s. Cassette decks were cheap enough to be standard household kit, and people began taping everything: records borrowed from friends, gigs recorded from the crowd, whole radio shows captured with a finger hovering over the pause button to skip the adverts. What came with each of those blank tapes was a blank J-card, and a blank J-card is a canvas.



What happened next became a mass folk movement, and millions of people - almost none of whom would have called themselves designers - started making covers. Biro on lined paper, magazine collages, tracklists written down the spine in handwriting that got progressively smaller as the person realised they were running out of room. The constraints called for creativity and people became obsessed.



Co-founder of Sonic Youth, Thurston Moore, edited a book called Mix Tape: The Art of Cassette Culture, which collects tapes and testimony from more than fifty home tapers. The funny thing about flicking through it is how little any of them look alike. There was no house style to fall back on, no template, no default. Whilst the practice was sharing someone else’s music, they were the ones creating the covers.

Flyers, photocopiers and the airbrush

Whilst people at home making tapes couldn’t be pinned down to a genre, it’s fair to say that the US Hip-Hop scene and UK Rave movement benefitted from the sharing of cassettes. In the late 1980s and throughout the 1990s, all across the country, hundreds of thousands of people were driving around the middle of nowhere in search of free parties and legal raves, the likes of which the country hasn’t seen since. As they were driving to these parties they’d either be listening to Centreforce on the radio or playing a cassette tape of a DJ set from the previous week’s raves. The covers of these tapes were wild, psychedelic and usually the flyer for the night.

Whilst so many names gave the movement its recognisable imagery, such as George Georgiou or Dave Little, the West London illustrator Junior Tomlin is the one you’re most likely to have seen, re-shared here on Mixcloud. With his head full of Sci-Fi and Afrofuturism, he designed flyers for so many raves: One Nation, Dreamscape, Raindance, Raveworld, Slammin’ Vinyl, Peckham Lazerdrome, the record covers for Renegade Soundwave, Shades of Rhythm and Depth Charge. The giant chrome figures, impossible landscapes, Afrofuturist fantasies, all rendered by hand.

His work is now collected in the book Junior Tomlin: Flyer & Cover Art , and the flyers themselves have become collectables, framed in living rooms and kitchens around the world. Each of them is a teleport to that magical world that was the Rave scene along with all the utopian dreams of love, harmony and a world brought together through music.

The early digital era

The early digital era was an explosion in mixtape art. Otherwise known as the ‘Bling Era’, the era is best told through the story of Pen & Pixel Graphics. Founded in Houston in 1992 by brothers Shawn and Aaron Brauch, the firm became the house designers for Rap groups like No Limit, Cash Money and Suave House. They’re credited with building the visual language of an entire era: diamond-encrusted lettering, stacks of cash, Bentleys, flames and mansions all crammed into one frame in defiance of every rule of composition. The University of Houston, which now holds their archive, notes that their designers built single images out of as many as 200 Photoshop layers.

They worked with more than 8000 clients and produced 19180 covers before the firm closed in 2003. In 2020, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin brought the founders out of retirement for their joint album Savage Mode II.

The thing about Pen & Pixel’s art is that you can look at one and date it to within about two years and place it within a particular city. You now see this style replicated on t-shirts, and it remains a go-to format for Hip-Hop tape covers to this day.

When a cover led to arrests

On 16th January 2007, officers in SWAT gear raided the Atlanta offices of Aphilliates Music Group - home of DJ Drama, Don Cannon and the Gangsta Grillz series - the most influential mixtape run in Rap, with instalments from Lil Wayne, Jeezy, T.I. and Gucci Mane. Local TV footage from the scene shows Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) officials accompanying the police in branded jackets. More than 81000 CDs were seized to be destroyed, along with computers, recording equipment and four cars, and the company’s assets were frozen.

Drama and Cannon were arrested under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, a statute written for organised crime. The charge was bootlegging, and the technical hook underneath it was pretty thin: the discs didn’t carry the manufacturer’s true name and address, as state law required. The covers said plenty; they just didn’t say the one thing that would have made them legal.

Drama and Cannon spent a night in jail, though the case ultimately went nowhere. But the scene got the message. Within a couple of years the physical mixtape economy had largely dissolved into free downloads, and the CDs became another artefact bound for the analogue lovers of today.

Download days

I owe so much of my musical upbringing to DatPiff, the mixtape site. I was using the site to find Hip-Hop in the early 2010s. That’s how I came across Joey Bada$$’s first tape 1999, Mac Miller’s K.I.D.S, Frank Ocean’s nostalgia ULTRA. Their artworks almost look like they’ve been edited with an early-days Instagram filter. That warmth is reminiscent of an era when young musicians were becoming international superstars giving art away for free on the internet, a new dawn emerging from the financial crash of 2008.

These covers were to be worn by listeners on their MySpace pages and Facebook feeds like badges of taste. Artists were competing with other artists on social media feeds, blogs, mixtapes and streaming sites which encouraged them to put time and effort into their covers and develop digital identities. You had Lil Wayne’s hand-drawn style, red, black and white Dedication mixtape covers. Odd Future built a recognisable brand through bold type and distorted faces. The Weeknd built his identity from black-and-white arthouse imagery that mirrored Tumblr’s own look: the moody, flash-lit, faceless aesthetic that dominated the platform. These are artists who went on to become megastars. One could argue that their marketing success was largely down to their solid visual identity, told through their mixtape covers and music videos.

Why AI covers all look the same

Which brings us to now. AI artwork is everywhere. On lampposts, notice boards, every corner shop window. A nursery near my house is even using AI babies to advertise their daycare. Increasingly, I’m seeing AI used to generate covers for Mixcloud shows. All of them are using that same bold typeface and objects that almost look like objects but are only 90% finished, some less so. And they’re all doing the job they’re supposed to do, all the information’s there. But that’s it. They’re practical, clean and painfully underwhelming. I know it’s AI and because of that I almost don’t want whatever it is being sold. I feel as though I’m being sold something not by a human but by AI itself.

Not all AI artwork is like this, as I will defend later, but there is a scientific reason most of the one-prompt stuff is meh. Image generation works through a process referred to as diffusion. A model starts from a field of random static and based on its training repeatedly strips noise away, steering each step toward the prompt you described. Based on a series of repeatable algorithms, it’ll always choose the most statistically probable arrangement of pixels depicting the words in your prompts.

Feed it a basic prompt which someone else is likely to have inputted and you can be sure to generate the same image as someone else. That’s a documented, deliberate feature. It aims at the average, by design. The model is producing the most likely image given your words, not a unique creation just for you and your project.

Ask AI for “a DJ mix cover” and what comes back is the statistical centre of everything ever described that way. The problem here is the prompt. Researchers studying how people actually use AI have found that prompts converge. Users adapt toward the phrasings the model rewards, and everyone leans on the same small vocabulary of artist names, film references and style shorthand. Ten thousand people reaching for the same five references get ten thousand versions of one image.

When a prompt is vague, short or full of terms the model doesn’t recognise, it falls back on a narrow set of recurring motifs. A 2025 study of Midjourney output identified thousands of clusters of these “default images” including portrait compositions, cityscapes and dream-like haze that surrounds subjects and objects, all appearing daily in response to genuine user prompts.

Add it up and you get the mid-ification of all the art you’re seeing everywhere. Listeners scrolling a music platform feed are making a one-second judgement about whether a human being they might like is on the other end of a mix or album. A whiff of AI is likely to put them off.

In defence of the machine

None of which is an argument against the tools. Plenty of artists are doing serious work with AI. Sougwen Chung has spent years making paintings in collaboration with robotic arms trained on her own hand. Refik Anadol turns vast datasets into architectural-scale installations. Mat Dryhurst, one of the guests on our podcast The Inside Track, uses AI in his work and describes the tool as an “aggregate, a compression of everything everyone has ever made and representing all human creativity. In an ArtReview profile of Mat and his partner/collaborator Holly Herndon, Holly puts the same idea forward: instead of labelling AI as a crazy alien intelligence, we should marvel that humans created this thing together and it comes from us.

In July 2026, Mat and Holly told The Atlantic that the future of AI-art doesn’t have to mean AI slop. Their argument is that AI works like a folk tradition. A model trained on thousands of voices has, like a hymn book, many contributors and no single author. For their 2024 exhibition at London’s Serpentine North Gallery, they tested the idea directly, recording choirs across the UK and using the recordings to train a model that composed new hymns. If creation is collective, they suggest, AI could loosen the cult of the individual genius and make art something shared again.

Herndon and Dryhurst may well be right, and mixtape culture is proof. A mixtape was never the work of a lone genius; it was other people’s music, made for a scene, passed between friends, its artwork a conversation with everyone who’d see it. But folk traditions stay alive because each person who touches them leaves a mark. The hymn changes in the singing; the cassette cases get notes from the hand that play it. Herndon and Dryhurst didn’t make their hymns with a single prompt; they spent months recording choirs. It’s when eleven seconds of prompting takes from the collective and blasts it out into the world in seconds that causes slop to cover the internet. Twenty minutes prompting, or a biro and a scanner, puts something back into the collective AI-art-generator.

Leave a mark

For fifty years, people have made covers for music they loved, on kitchen tables and photocopiers and cracked copies of Photoshop. The more original the cover, the more likely the listener will be transported away to wherever it is your mix is taking them. The best thing about unique covers is the endless destinations you can travel to. With AI, the risk of ending up in the same destination every time you look at a mix cover grows greater and worse, it risks turning people away. Various studies have shown that people prefer human-made art, including one from Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam which argues this is because “it [AI art] is perceived as less creative and subsequently induces less awe.”

Crayon and pencil drawings, scanned collage album covers, raw photography, methods where a human’s choices and mistakes, will be the markers of organic creativity as we embark into the future of art. It’s already influencing how artists are approaching creativity and we’re excited to see where it goes. AI art will get better and opinions could change but it’s currently the case that if it’s easy to make, it’s going to be easy to forget.