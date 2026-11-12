How club nights keep the party going on Mixcloud

From live archives to syndicated radio, parties and venues use Mixcloud to keep the music going after the lights come up.

Much like festivals, a great night out used to live on only in memory, a blurry photo or a crackly tape someone made from the booth. Now, more and more club nights, parties and venues are recording what happens on their dancefloors and putting it online. That turns a few hours in a room into programming people can come back to all week.

For promoters and venue owners, it’s a way to reach people who’ve not yet walked through the door. For regulars, it’s a way to relive the night or catch the set they missed at the bar. Here are some of the ways venues are using Mixcloud to extend their programming well beyond closing time.

Turning a club night into a radio show

Some nights grow a following big enough to support a regular show of their own. House Trained - the London House night once crowned the city’s top night by Mixmag - has been uploading to Mixcloud since 2013 and now has more than 400 shows on its profile.

At the heart of it is the House Trained radio show, hosted by resident DJ Phil Loraine. It premieres on Café Mambo Radio Ibiza on Fridays at 2pm GMT and is syndicated to more than 70 stations worldwide, with every episode landing on Mixcloud. The show is at nearly 200 episodes, giving the night a steady presence whether or not there’s a party that weekend.

House Trained also releases music-only versions of each mix exclusively for its subscribers. With Creator Subscriptions, a night can give its most loyal fans something extra while creating a new revenue stream alongside ticket sales.

Archiving every night of the week

For some venues, the goal isn’t a weekly show but a complete record. EightyTwo in Los Angeles’ Arts District is part vintage arcade, part lounge and part nightlife destination, with a custom Funktion-One sound system and DJs playing everything from Funk, Soul and Jazz to Afrobeat and Disco.

EightyTwo records the sets live during all of its opening hours and archives everything on Mixcloud. Since its first upload in 2022, the venue has built up more than 1,300 shows, with new sets landing almost daily. Each one is titled with the DJs on the bill and the date they played. That makes the archive easy to search; regulars can find a set from a night they were there for, and the DJs who play the venue get a recording they can share with their own audiences.

Bringing a destination venue home

When your venue sits on a beach thousands of miles from most of your guests, the music becomes a way to stay in touch. Karma Beach Sessions is the Mixcloud home of Karma Beach Bali, at the tip of the Bukit Peninsula within the Karma Kandara resort.

The venue has shared more than 170 shows since 2018, mixed by its resident DJ team and guests including Balearic legend Jon Sa Trinxa. His numbered ‘Karma Beach Session’ series has grown past 16 volumes, with detours like a dedicated Reggae mix.

The pitch is pure atmosphere: pour a cocktail, press play and picture the white sand and the Indian Ocean. For visitors, the mixes keep the holiday going long after the flight home. For everyone else, they’re a reason to book one.

Keeping a party’s community together between events

Parties that run every few weeks or months need a way to keep their crowd engaged in the gaps. The Garage House has been promoting underground House and Garage in London since 2018, with parties at venues like Basing House in Shoreditch.

Between events, its profile carries the sound of the party through a regular radio show. ‘The Garage House Radio Show’ with DJ Fauch, recorded on Vision Radio, lands on Mixcloud every couple of weeks, with recent episodes digging into deep, soulful and jazzy House and Garage. In total, the profile now holds nearly 300 uploads.

The effect is that the party never really goes quiet. Fans who discovered it on the dancefloor have something to listen to until the next one, and new listeners get a clear sense of what they’d be walking into.

Building an archive of a residency

A monthly night can build a surprisingly deep catalogue when every edition is recorded. Kadinsky Sessions is a free-entry hangout and club night for deep, melodic and progressive House lovers, held on the last Saturday of every month at Kadinsky Cafe in the heart of Amsterdam.

The night numbers its recordings, so that all sets slot neatly into an ongoing series. During ADE, it goes further, uploading sets from every showcase it hosts and crediting each partner in the title. That way, a few busy days of ADE parties become a lasting record. The night also live-streams on Mixcloud Live, so people outside Amsterdam can tune in as it happens.

Since its first upload in 2023, Kadinsky Sessions has shared nearly 100 shows. For a small, free night in a cafe, that’s a hefty body of work.

Extending the night

Whether it’s a weekly radio show, a nightly live archive or a numbered series from a monthly residency, these nights and venues show there’s no single way to do it. What they share is a belief that the music deserves to outlast the night itself.

With the UK and plenty of other countries losing nightclubs at a worrying rate, that matters more than ever. A Mixcloud profile can keep a community connected, document a scene as it happens and introduce new people to the places that keep it alive. The dancefloor empties at closing time, but the programming can keep going all week.