How hiding play counts builds your confidence as a DJ

Play counts can shape what you upload. Here's how hiding them on Mixcloud Pro frees you to experiment and build your confidence as a DJ.

You’ve just uploaded a mix you’re proud of. Two hours of digging, a blend in the middle you rewound five times to get right, artwork you spent an evening on. Every DJ should be able to know that feeling without worrying about how many plays it got. You got your show out there, and that’s what’s most important.

On Mixcloud, hiding play counts is part of the customization tools in Mixcloud Pro. Pro creators can remove the public play count from any show, so listeners judge the mix on how it sounds. Below, we look at how hiding play counts builds your confidence, and how to switch them off.

What does hiding play counts mean on Mixcloud?

Hiding play counts removes the public number of plays from a show. Listeners can still play it, favourite it, repost it and share it as usual. They just won’t see how many times it’s been played. The numbers don’t disappear; you can still see every play, plus listener minutes, locations and more in your Stats portal.

How to hide play counts on Mixcloud

Hiding play counts takes a few seconds on a desktop browser.

Hide play counts on a new upload

Start uploading your show as usual and add your title, artwork, tags and tracklist. Click Advanced options. Tick Hide Play Counts. Click Publish.

Hide play counts on an existing show

Go to the show page and click Edit show. Open Advanced options and tick Hide play counts. Click Save.

Changed your mind? Untick the same box and save, and the count reappears. In the same menu, you can also Disable comments if you’d like a show to speak for itself.

Why hiding your stats builds your confidence as a DJ

It stops you playing to the numbers

When a number sits under every mix, it’s tempting to follow a formula. The genre that did well last time, or a familiar tracklist. Slowly, your profile starts sounding like your best-performing upload rather than like you and your tastes, especially as they develop. Hide the count, and the only question left is whether listeners enjoyed it.

It gives you permission to experiment

That Ambient journey, the vinyl-only set, the three-hour Dub deep-dive, the first mix in a genre you’ve never played out. These are the uploads that build your versatility as a DJ. Without a public number hanging over them, you can put them out with total confidence, and let them find their listeners in their own time. Some of those experiments could become your signature sound.

It quiets the comparison game

It’s easy to scroll through other DJs’ profiles and measure yourself against theirs. But a play count doesn’t tell you how long they’ve been uploading or the following they built over a decade. Hiding your own counts blocks out the noise and allows freedom of thought when putting together your next mix.

It lets a mix make its own first impression

With the count hidden, a new listener meets your mix the way they’d meet a record in a shop: on its artwork, its tracklist and its sound. It maintains the mystery: listeners have no idea how big or small you are, and they judge you on your output alone.

It’s kinder to you on a quiet week

Not every mix gets lots of plays straight away. You might release in a busy week, or try something new that your followers need time to warm to. Keeping the play count private gives you room to keep going, and consistency is what builds an audience on Mixcloud over time.

It lets you measure what actually matters

Plays are only one signal, and not the most telling one. Mixcloud creators like Mr Brunch and Ms Skyrym focus on listener minutes and returning listeners instead, because they show who’s actually staying with a mix. With Mixcloud Stats, you can track all of that privately, learn from it, and leave the public profile to the music.

Hidden play counts and the rest of Mixcloud Pro

Hiding play counts is one part of Pro’s customization toolkit, built so your profile looks and works the way you want it to. Together, these tools put you in charge of how your music is presented.

Disable comments: Turn off comments on any show you’d rather let speak for itself.

Turn off comments on any show you’d rather let speak for itself. Highlight shows: Pin the mixes that represent you best to the top of your profile, so new listeners hear your signature shows first.

Pin the mixes that represent you best to the top of your profile, so new listeners hear your signature shows first. Reorder your tabs: Rearrange your profile and playlist tabs, and choose what visitors land on.

Rearrange your profile and playlist tabs, and choose what visitors land on. Scheduled uploads: Set a date and time for each show to go live, so your release day never slips.

Make the mix you want to make

The DJs we remember are the ones who played what they believed in, long enough for people to catch up. Hiding your play counts on your mixes clears the noise, so you can continue your journey with confidence. So, upload that mix you’re not sure about and let the music do the talking.

FAQs

Can you hide play counts on Mixcloud? Yes. Hiding play counts is part of Mixcloud Pro. Tick Hide play counts in Advanced options when you upload or edit a show.

Can I still see my plays if I hide them? Yes. Hiding play counts only removes them from public view. You can still see plays, listener minutes and more in your Stats portal.

Do hidden play counts affect my chart position? Mixcloud’s charts rank shows on engagement such as favourites, comments, shares and listener minutes. Hiding the public count doesn’t change how your plays are tallied.

Can I hide play counts on some shows and not others? Yes. The setting works show by show, so you can mix and match across your profile.

Can I hide play counts on the Mixcloud app? No. The setting is currently only available on desktop.

Can I show my play counts again later? Yes. Edit the show, untick Hide play counts in Advanced options and save.