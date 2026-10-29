Why private mix links make you a bolder DJ

Private links allow you to share mixes before they go public. Here's how they give you room to experiment and get feedback, and how to use them on Mixcloud.

Every DJ has a folder of mixes nobody’s heard. The genre detour you weren’t sure about, the first attempt at a new technique, the recording from last weekend that might be your best work. They sit there because putting something on your public profile can feel a little daunting. Play counts, comments, followers watching.

But creativity needs places to happen before it’s ready for an audience; private mix links give you that space. They let you share a mix with people you trust, before you go public.

Private links are available to all Mixcloud users. Creators can make any show private, so only people with the link can listen. Below, we look at why private links can hone your DJ skills, who to share them with, and exactly how to set one up.

A private mix link is a link to a show that only the people you send it to can hear. You can make any upload private, so it doesn’t appear on your public profile, but anyone with the direct link can still listen.

Private links sit between a draft and a public release. Your mix is out in the world, fully playable, with your artwork and tracklist, but only for the listeners you choose. When you’re ready, you can make it public in a few clicks, and the link stays the same.

The same idea works for live sets too. You can run an unlisted live stream that doesn’t show on browse pages or your profile and doesn’t notify your followers. Anyone you share the stream link with can tune in.

How to share a private mix link on Mixcloud

Setting up a private link requires a desktop browser, since uploading happens on desktop.

Make a new upload private

Start uploading your show as usual, and add your title, artwork, description, tags and tracklist. Find the visibility drop-down, which is set to Visible to everyone by default. Select Private (only available to those with the link). Publish your show. On the show page, click Share and copy the link. Send the link to whoever you’d like to hear it, by email or message.

Make an existing show private

Already published something you’d rather keep to a smaller circle? You can switch it to private:

Head to your Creator Dashboard and click My shows. Click the three dots under your show then click More options and choose Move to draft. Open your drafts and find the show. Change the visibility drop-down to Private (only available to those with the link). Republish the show.

The show’s URL doesn’t change, so anyone who already has the link can still listen.

Make a private show public

When your mix is ready for everyone, go to the show page, click Edit show, set the visibility to Visible to everyone and save. Your private listeners keep the same link, and the show joins the rest of your profile.

Use private links as a preview for your regular releases. Share a mix privately with a promoter, a few close fans or your collaborators first, then make it public on your regular release day. Your inner circle hears it first, and everyone else gets it on schedule.

A few tips make your private links more useful:

Say what you’re after: Be explicit with what you want from the people listening. “Any thoughts?” gets polite replies. “Does the second hour drag?” gets useful ones.

Be explicit with what you want from the people listening. “Any thoughts?” gets polite replies. “Does the second hour drag?” gets useful ones. Keep the list small: The fewer people, the more honest the feedback, and the more special the mix feels.

The fewer people, the more honest the feedback, and the more special the mix feels. Give it the full treatment: Add artwork, a description and a tracklist, just as you would for a public show; promoters and labels notice.

They take the pressure off

A public upload, with its play counts and comments, might feel like a lot. A private link feels more like playing records for a friend, and that might be when an interesting idea comes out.

They give you room to experiment

When nobody’s watching, you can take risks. Try a genre you’ve never played. Record a vinyl-only set, a slow-burn Ambient journey or a three-deck experiment. Test a new transition technique across a whole mix. Then, you can share it privately, see how it lands, and decide later whether it belongs on your public profile. Some of those experiments could become your signature sound.

They get you the right kind of feedback

A private link lets you choose who gives you feedback: a mentor, a fellow DJ, a friend with great taste. You can ask specific questions, like whether the energy dips in the middle or whether that blend at 45 minutes works, and get honest answers before the wider world hears it.

They make collaboration easier

Planning a back-to-back set, a guest mix or a joint radio show? Private links let you swap ideas, rough recordings and practice sessions with collaborators. When the final version is ready, you can publish it and tag your co-hosts with Mixcloud Pro’s Host Tagging.

They help you pitch with confidence

Promoters, bookers, labels and radio stations want to hear what you can do, and sometimes they want to hear it first. A private link lets you send an exclusive mix, a showcase set or a tailored audition without it already being out in public.

They let you share the personal stuff

Not every mix is meant for the world. A birthday mix for your partner, a playlist for a friend’s wedding, a set for your family. Private links give those mixes a home and keep them for the people they were made for.

Give your ideas room to grow

The best mixes start as experiments, rough recordings and risky ideas that need a few trusted ears before they’re ready. Private mix links give those ideas a safe place to land. You can try new things without an audience watching, get honest feedback from the people who matter, pitch to promoters with confidence, and keep the personal mixes personal. All in the name of taking your DJ journey to the next level.

FAQs

Can I upload a private mix on Mixcloud? Yes. Choose Private (only available to those with the link) when you upload, and only people with the link can listen.

Who can listen to a private mix link? Anyone you send the link to. Private shows don’t appear on your profile, but the link works for anyone who has it, and they can share it on.

Can I make a public mix private? Yes. Move the show to your drafts, change its visibility to private and republish it. The link stays the same, so anyone who already has it can still listen.

Can I make a private mix public later? Yes. Click Edit show on the show page, set it to Visible to everyone and save.

Do private mixes appear in the Mixcloud charts? No. Only people with the link can access a private show, so it isn’t part of the public charts.

What’s the best way to send a mix to a promoter or booker? Send a private link to a mix tailored to their night, with artwork, a short description and a full tracklist. It’s quick to open, plays straight away and keeps the set exclusive to them.

Can I do a private live stream on Mixcloud? Yes. Users can set a Mixcloud Live stream to unlisted before going live. It won’t appear on browse pages or your profile, and only people with the stream link can watch.