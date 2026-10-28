Centreforce: How a rave pirate mastered Mixcloud Pro

Many creators pick one or two Mixcloud Pro features and stick with them. 883 Centreforce took a different approach. Over the past six years, the station has woven nearly every tool in the Pro toolkit into the way it runs. The result is a station that streams live to its audience, credits every DJ on its roster, gives its most loyal fans a way to support it, and has grown steadily year after year.

From Acid House pirate to global station

Centreforce first broadcast in 1989 from east London. During the Second Summer of Love it became one of the defining pirate stations of the Acid House era, a 24/7 station that promoted the big M25 raves of the era.

After decades of comebacks, it went legal on DAB in London in 2018 and has since expanded to Liverpool, Cheshire and North Wales. It’s still rooted in east London, but now broadcasts to listeners in more than 190 countries.

Live streaming: bringing the dance floor home

Centreforce started streaming on Mixcloud Live in 2020, just as the pandemic shut clubs everywhere. Since then the station has run over 500 live streams, racking up more than four million live plays and earning thousands of pounds in tips during live streams.

Host Tagging: bringing DJs closer

A station’s DJs are its biggest asset, and Centreforce makes sure every one of them gets the credit. Using Host Tagging, it has tagged 69 different Hosts across over more than 4,000 shows. Each tag puts the show on that DJ’s own profile and in front of their followers, so the station’s roster and its audience grow together.

Creator Subscriptions: a home for the Centreforce family

Centreforce was an early adopter of Creator Subscriptions, switching them on in 2019. Since then, 903 listeners have subscribed to the station for a monthly fee of £2.99 / $4.00 / €3.57, supporting it monetarily while gaining access to exclusive mixes from the likes of Jumpin’ Jack Frost, Jeremy Healy and Slipmatt. As well as never before heard interviews, special shows and events you can’t get anywhere else.

The result

Centreforce now has more than 46,000 followers on Mixcloud, and it’s added around 6,000 new followers a year for four years straight. This represents the steady growth that comes from showing up, week after week, with every tool working together. Each feature feeds the others: Live streams bring listeners in, Host Tagging carries the shows out to 69 DJs’ worth of followers. Creator Subscriptions and Tips give the most devoted fans a way to give back. And every new follower is one more person who hears about the next stream.