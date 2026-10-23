How to schedule your mixes and build a loyal audience

A release schedule turns one-off listeners into a community. Here's how to schedule your mixes and personalise your profile with Mixcloud Pro.

Think of the radio shows you’ve followed for years. You knew exactly when they were on. Sunday nights, Thursday mornings, the first Friday of the month. Part of the pleasure was the ritual: knowing it was coming, clearing the time, tuning in alongside everyone else who’d done the same. That ritual is how a show turns listeners into a community, and you can build it for your own mixes.

On Mixcloud, scheduled uploads are part of the customization tools in Mixcloud Pro. Pro creators can set any show to publish at a date and time of their choosing, then shape how their profile looks and what listeners see first. Below, we look at why a release schedule matters, how to build one that lasts, and how to turn your profile into a catalogue that feels like yours.

What are scheduled uploads on Mixcloud?

Scheduled uploads let you upload a show now and choose exactly when it goes public. Instead of publishing the moment the file finishes uploading, your show goes live at the date and time you pick, whether you’re at your laptop or not.

Scheduling a show takes a few seconds:

Upload your show as usual and add your title, tags, artwork and tracklist. Scroll to the extra Pro options at the bottom of the upload page. Switch the publishing option from publishing straight away to Scheduled. Pick the date and time you want the show to go live. Click Schedule at the top right of the page.

That’s it. Your show will appear on your profile at the time you chose, ready for your listeners.

Why scheduling your mixes builds community

Regularity turns listening into a habit

Habits form when we repeat something in the same context. If your show lands every Monday morning, it becomes part of your listeners’ Monday. If it turns up whenever you get round to it, it’s easier to miss.

Consistency is the biggest driver of growth on Mixcloud

Uploading regularly is very important to building your audience on Mixcloud. The most successful creators publish daily, weekly or monthly, often on a set day. Rohan Rakhit’s ‘First Light’ show on Worldwide FM, for example, goes up every Tuesday. Scheduled uploads make that kind of consistency easy, because the show goes out on time even when life gets busy.

Anticipation is part of the experience

When your followers know a new mix is coming on Friday at 6pm, for example, you can build towards it. Preview the guest, share a clip from the tracklist, post the artwork. Fans who know it’s coming can be there when it drops, ready to listen, comment and share it with friends. A scheduled release gives you a moment to rally your community around.

You can release when your listeners are actually listening

The best time to finish a mix isn’t always the best time to release it. You might wrap up at 2am, but your listeners are on their commute at 8am. With scheduled uploads, you can match your release to when your audience is most active, and Pro’s advanced listener Stats portal shows you where they’re listening from, so you can factor in time zones.

It gives your community a shared moment

A show that drops at the same time for everyone creates a moment people share. Comments come in together, and listeners talk about the same tracks on the same day. Posts and DMs on Mixcloud let you reply and keep that conversation going. That shared moment is what makes a group of listeners feel like a community.

It builds trust

Showing up regularly as promised lets your listeners know you take your show seriously. That matters even more if fans support you through Creator Subscriptions. We recommend setting clear expectations for how often you’ll upload, then sticking to them. A schedule keeps that promise for you.

How to build a release schedule that lasts

A good schedule is one you can keep. Here’s how to set one up:

Choose a rhythm you can sustain: Weekly suits radio shows and mix series. Fortnightly or monthly works if each mix takes longer to dig for and record.

Pick a day and time: “New mix every Friday at 6pm” is easy for listeners to remember. Use your listener Stats to see where your audience is, then pick a slot that works across their time zones.

Batch your recordings: If you record more than one mixes in one session, schedule them all at once. Your next month of releases is sorted, and a busy week of gigs won’t break your run.

Plan your series: Give your show a name, number each episode and keep the artwork consistent. Map out themes, guests or seasons ahead of time, so each scheduled release feels like part of a bigger story.

Tell people when to expect you: Put your schedule in your profile bio, mention it at the start or end of each show, and share it on your socials. Mixcloud Posts let you remind your followers what’s coming next.

Pair releases with live streams: Go live on Mixcloud Live at a regular time, then publish the archive as a show. Your live audience and your on-demand listeners both get something to come back for.

FAQs

Can you schedule uploads on Mixcloud? Yes. Scheduled uploads are part of Mixcloud Pro. You choose the date and time during the upload process.

How often should I upload my mixes? As often as you want. Weekly works well for radio shows and series, while monthly can suit longer, more involved mixes. Consistency matters more than frequency.

What’s the best day and time to release a DJ mix? It depends on your audience. Check where your listeners are in your Pro stats, then pick a regular slot that works for their time zones.

Can I schedule several mixes at once? Yes. You can upload and schedule each show for a different date, which makes it easy to batch-record and plan weeks ahead.

How do I customize my Mixcloud profile? With Pro, you can reorder and hide profile tabs, set your default view, highlight shows, share private links and hide play counts. Tab settings live in your profile settings on desktop.

Can I share a mix privately before it goes public? Yes. Pro lets you make uploads private, so only people with the link can listen.

Make your show a ritual

The shows people love most are the ones they can count on. When you schedule your mixes, you give your listeners a reason to come back, a moment to share with each other and a catalogue to explore. Over time, those regular releases build something bigger than any single mix: a community that knows when to tune in.