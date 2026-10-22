How Stereo Underground turned listeners into subscribers

Stereo Underground left the BBC and built a subscriber community on Mixcloud. Here's how nearly 10% of its followers came to pay for the show.

You may think that you need tens of thousands of followers before you can earn from your music content. Creator Subscriptions, available with a Mixcloud Pro subscription, let your most devoted listeners support you directly each month. Stereo Underground is one of the clearest examples of the feature in action.

From the BBC to independence

Presented by Richard Latto, Stereo Underground is a weekly two-hour Indie and Alternative show. It launched on BBC Radio in June 2014 and was soon syndicated across nine BBC local stations, becoming BBC Local Radio’s most downloaded show. Over the years, guests have included Noel Gallagher, John Lydon, Shirley Manson and Johnny Marr.

After a decade with the broadcaster, Stereo Underground made Mixcloud its new home in 2024. On top of its free shows, listeners who want more can subscribe for £5 / €5.90 / $6.33 a month to unlock bonus editions.

Today, Stereo Underground has 4.7k followers, and 400 of them are active subscribers. That’s just under 10% of their audience, or nearly one in every 11 followers, paying to support the show each month.

Staying power

Stereo Underground’s listeners aren’t passing through. Many have followed Richard for over a decade, sharing their indie memories and requests with him along the way. When the show left the BBC, Creator Subscriptions gave that community a simple way to keep it going.

The weekly show stays free for everyone, and subscribers get something extra: bonus editions they can’t hear anywhere else. Nobody is locked out, and the most devoted fans have a reason to give a little more.