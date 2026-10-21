Why unlimited uploads can boost your podcast on Mixcloud

Moving your podcast to Mixcloud doesn’t mean starting again. With an RSS feed and a Mixcloud Pro subscription, you can bring every episode you’ve ever made and pick up exactly where you left off.

If you’ve spent years building a podcast or radio show, your archive is your proof of work. It’s every guest, mix and week you showed up. With Mixcloud’s RSS import, you don’t have to, and with Mixcloud Pro’s unlimited uploads, there’s no cap on how much of your back catalogue comes with you.

How RSS import works

If your podcast already lives on another platform, you’ll most likely have an RSS feed. Send us that feed and Mixcloud brings your episodes onto your profile. From then on, new episodes appear automatically whenever you publish to the feed, so there’s no double uploading.

On our Basic tier, only the 10 most recent shows from your feed will display on your profile. With Pro, there’s no limit: every episode you’ve ever published lands on Mixcloud, ready for new listeners to discover.

Bulking up

Take BACK2HOUSE RADIO. The West Midlands station plays House music from across the decades, runs its own events and festival weekender, and has been publishing shows as a podcast for years. In February 2025 it imported its archive to Mixcloud and now hosts nearly 1,330 shows on its profile. Now, BACK2HOUSE has over 1,500 followers, all built on a back catalogue that was already there on day one.

They’re not the only ones making the move; Vocal Booth Radio brought over its entire archive of over 3,000 shows (and counting) in January 2025, while Jeff Burson’s SYNTHscape brought close to 200 shows to Mixcloud after importing.

Your own personal archive

A full archive gives new listeners something to dig into. Someone who finds one Vocal Booth Radio show can keep going through more than 3,000 others. Every episode is another way in for a new listener, and another reason to hit follow.

It also means there’s no awkward restart. Your profile looks established from the start, your regular listeners find everything where they expect it, and your RSS feed keeps new episodes flowing in automatically.

That’s where Pro’s unlimited uploads can help. Whether you’re bringing 50 episodes or 5000, you can move your content to Mixcloud and pick up exactly where you left off.