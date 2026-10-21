What are unlimited uploads and why do they matter?

With Mixcloud Pro, you can upload as many shows as you like. Here’s why that matters for building your DJ archive.

Every mix you make is part of your story as a DJ, broadcaster or producer, a story you want to take your listeners through. On Mixcloud, unlimited uploads are part of Mixcloud Pro, enabling you to publish as many shows and original tracks as you like. Below, we look at why unlimited uploads make such a difference, from building an archive to keeping a weekly radio show going for years.

What do unlimited uploads mean on Mixcloud?

Unlimited uploads means there’s no cap on how many shows and tracks you can have published on your profile. Mixcloud has two kinds of uploads. Shows are anything over 15 minutes in runtime: DJ mixes, radio shows, podcasts and live stream archives. Tracks are original productions between 30 seconds and 15 minutes.

On our Basic Tier, once you hit 10 uploads, publishing something new means moving an older show or track into your drafts. Your stats, comments, chart positions and favourites are kept when you do that, but the show disappears from your public profile.

With Mixcloud Pro, there’s nothing to juggle. Every show and track stays published, and every new one goes straight up. As always, Mixcloud handles the licensing, so the artists you play get paid royalties.

7 reasons unlimited uploads matter

Consistency is how audiences grow

Uploading regularly is the single most important thing you can do to build an audience on Mixcloud. The most successful creators publish daily, weekly or monthly, often on the same day each time. John Digweed puts out his radio show ‘Transitions’ every Monday; that rhythm really works when you never have to stop. On a weekly schedule, a 10-show cap fills up in under three months. With unlimited uploads, you can keep that rhythm going for years.

Your archive is your portfolio

When a promoter, booker, station manager or record label wants to know what you’re about, they go to your profile. A deep archive shows your range, growth and staying power in a way a handful of recent mixes can’t. It shows the warm-up set, the peak-time set, the genre deep-dive and the guest mix alongside each other. Unlimited uploads let your profile tell your whole story.

Every show is another way to be discovered

Each upload brings new tags, a new title and a new tracklist. Genre tags open up many benefits, such as ranking on our Mixcloud charts. Clever titles can lead to search discovery. More published shows means more featured artists who can promote your shows to their audience, and more ways for new listeners to find you.

More shows, more shots at the charts

Mixcloud’s charts keep things fair by ranking shows based on engagement generated in the first week it’s posted, such as how many favorites, comments and shares you get, and average listener minutes. Every new upload is a fresh chance to climb a genre chart and get in front of new listeners. The more often you publish, the more chances you get.

Radio shows and series need their back catalogue

If you host a weekly radio show or run a mix series, your episodes belong together. A listener who discovers episode 40 might want to go back to episode one. Guests share the episode they appeared on long after it aired. Unlimited uploads keep every episode live, so your series stays whole.

Room to experiment

When every slot is precious, it’s tempting to only upload what you think could do well. Unlimited uploads take that pressure off. You can try an Ambient mix, a B2B with a friend, a vinyl-only set, or a rough production, without worrying it’ll push out something people already love.

If you earn through Creator Subscriptions, your fans pay for a steady flow of shows. Exclusive shows for subscribers, regular episodes and live stream archives all add up quickly. Unlimited uploads mean you can always deliver what you’ve promised.

Unlimited uploads and the rest of Mixcloud Pro

Unlimited uploads work best alongside the other tools in Mixcloud Pro. Together, they turn your profile into a proper home for everything you make.

Live stream archives: Go live without takedowns on Mixcloud Live, then publish the audio from your stream as a show. With unlimited uploads, every stream can become a permanent part of your archive.

Go live without takedowns on Mixcloud Live, then publish the audio from your stream as a show. With unlimited uploads, every stream can become a permanent part of your archive. HQ audio: Every show you upload as a Pro member streams at around three times the standard bitrate. Your whole archive sounds as good as your newest mix.

Every show you upload as a Pro member streams at around three times the standard bitrate. Your whole archive sounds as good as your newest mix. Scheduled uploads: Line up a run of shows in advance and let them go live on your release day, so your weekly slot never slips.

Line up a run of shows in advance and let them go live on your release day, so your weekly slot never slips. Original tracks: Publish as many of your own productions as you like, next to your mixes and radio shows.

Publish as many of your own productions as you like, next to your mixes and radio shows. Listener insights: Understand your listener trends and demographics, and see which shows connect with your fans. A bigger archive means more data to learn from.

Understand your listener trends and demographics, and see which shows connect with your fans. A bigger archive means more data to learn from. Host Tagging: Tag co-hosts and guests so a show appears on several profiles at once, which is ideal for collectives, stations and B2B sets.

Tag co-hosts and guests so a show appears on several profiles at once, which is ideal for collectives, stations and B2B sets. Profile control: Highlight your best shows, reorder your tabs, share private links and hide play counts, so a large archive stays easy to explore.

Highlight your best shows, reorder your tabs, share private links and hide play counts, so a large archive stays easy to explore. Ways to earn: Fans can tip you during live streams or subscribe for a monthly fee, and a steady flow of shows gives them a reason to stay.

How to make the most of unlimited uploads

Unlimited space works best when your archive is easy to explore. A few habits help:

Pick a release day and stick to it: A regular slot, whether that’s weekly, fortnightly or monthly, gives listeners something to come back for. Use scheduled uploads to keep it on track. Bring your old mixes back: If you’ve got shows sitting in drafts or on a hard drive, republish them. Older mixes still find listeners through search. Tag every show accurately: You get up to five tags per upload. Use them for genres, mixing big and niche, so each show turns up in the right places. Add a full tracklist: It helps listeners follow the thread from your mix to the artists, labels and sounds that shape what you play. Name and theme your series consistently: Use clear episode numbers and recognisable artwork, so a listener can see which shows belong together at a glance. Highlight your best work: With a deep archive, pin the shows that represent you best to the top of your profile.

Give every mix a home

Every mix you make says something about you as a DJ, broadcaster or producer. The rough early sets show where you started, the weekly episodes show you kept going, the guest mixes and B2Bs show who you’ve played alongside. Unlimited uploads mean none of that has to disappear to make room for what’s next.

FAQs

How many shows can I upload to Mixcloud for free? On the free Basic tier, you can have 10 published shows and 10 published tracks at any one time. Unlisted uploads count towards that, but drafts don’t.

How do I get unlimited uploads on Mixcloud? Upgrade to Mixcloud Pro. Pro gives you unlimited published shows and tracks.

Do unlimited uploads include original tracks? Yes. Pro covers both shows, which are uploads over 15 minutes, and original tracks between 30 seconds and 15 minutes.

What happens to my shows if I’m over the free limit? Nothing is deleted. To publish something new on the Basic tier, you move older shows into your drafts. Their stats, comments, chart positions and favourites are kept, and you can republish them later.

What happens to my uploads if I cancel Pro? Your 10 most recent shows and 10 most recent tracks stay published. Older uploads move safely into your drafts, ready to republish if you go Pro again.