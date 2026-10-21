HQ audio: Why sound quality matters for your mixes

HQ audio makes your mixes sound full and carry depth. Here's why high-quality audio matters and how Mixcloud Pro gets you there.

You spent hours digging for the records. Spent longer getting the blends right, riding the EQs, and nailing that drop at the 40-minute mark. Giving your mix the best sound possible is exactly why HQ audio matters. Short for high-quality audio, it means streaming your mix at a higher bitrate so that everything sounds incredible in your audience’s ears.

On Mixcloud, HQ audio is one of the core benefits of Mixcloud Pro; creators upload at a bitrate around three times higher than the standard. Below, we break down what HQ audio actually is, why it makes a difference for DJs, radio hosts and listeners alike, and how to make sure your shows sound their best.

What is HQ audio?

HQ audio is audio streamed at a higher bitrate, so more of the original recording survives compression. Every streaming platform compresses audio to make it load fast and play without buffering.

Bitrate is the amount of data used to describe each second of sound, measured in kilobits per second (kbps). More data means an encoder to capture more of the detail of your mix. Less data means the encoder has to make harder choices about what to keep. The codec is the technology doing the compressing. The standard tier uses AAC+, which is built for efficiency at low bitrates, which works well for casual listening.

HQ audio on Mixcloud uses Opus, which has ranked above MP3 and AAC at every bitrate until the point where compressed audio becomes indistinguishable from the original. In plain terms: HQ audio gives your fans every sonic detail of your mix.

Five reasons why HQ audio is important

It retains every element of your mix

A DJ mix is a sequence of tiny decisions: when to bring in the hi-hats, how long to let two basslines ride together. HQ audio keeps the texture of the records you picked and retains the detail of how you put them together.

It retains your mix’s high frequencies

Things like cymbals, reverb and vocals all live in the high frequencies. With 192kbps Opus, those highs are encoded so that a crisp hi-hat stays crisp from the first minute to the last.

It gives room for the music to shine

A two-hour set might move through Broken Beat, Jazz, Techno and Ambient, often with two tracks playing at once. HQ audio gives the encoder more room to cope with complex material, giving every musical aspect its time to shine.

It meets your listeners where they’re at

Your audience isn’t only listening on laptop speakers. They’re on good headphones on the commute, studio monitors at home, or a proper system at a pre-party. HQ audio serves to accentuate every part of a tune, from whichever device it’s played.

It plays a role in honouring the artists you play

The producers in your tracklist spent months on their mixdowns and masters. On Mixcloud, those artists are also paid royalties when you play their music and, with HQ audio, your listeners hear their music in the highest quality.

How HQ audio works on Mixcloud Pro

HQ audio is built into Mixcloud Pro. Once you sign up, every show you upload is automatically delivered in HQ audio.

A few things worth knowing:

Uploads and live streams are both covered: Shows you upload and shows archived from a Mixcloud Live stream are available in HQ from the moment you go Pro.

Shows you upload and shows archived from a Mixcloud Live stream are available in HQ from the moment you go Pro. It applies from when you subscribe: Shows uploaded after you join Pro play in HQ. For long-standing Pro members, that covers everything uploaded since the start of 2022.

Shows uploaded after you join Pro play in HQ. For long-standing Pro members, that covers everything uploaded since the start of 2022. You get the HQ badge: Every Pro upload carries an HQ badge on its artwork, a signal to your listeners that they’re getting an incredibly-sounding mix or show.

Every Pro upload carries an HQ badge on its artwork, a signal to your listeners that they’re getting an incredibly-sounding mix or show. It’s tied to your subscription: If you cancel Pro, shows on your profile drop back to standard audio quality.

How to get the best out of HQ audio

HQ audio can only preserve what’s in the file you upload. These habits make sure there’s plenty worth preserving:

Play quality files: Buy or download tracks in WAV, AIFF, FLAC or 320kbps MP3. Record and export in lossless if you can: Exporting your mix as WAV or FLAC means it’s only compressed once, by us. Mixcloud accepts uploads up to 4GB, so even long WAV sets usually fit. Stay out of the red: Clipping on your mixer or recording software can’t be undone. Keep your master peaking low and leave a little headroom, since compression can nudge peaks up. Go easy on the limiter: HQ audio rewards dynamics, especially the kicks and space between sounds, so let your mix breathe.

Give your mixes that high quality sound

HQ audio makes sure your listeners hear the snap of the snare, the air around the vocal and the weight of the sub when the drop lands. It helps your shows stand up on good headphones and big systems, and it’s only a Pro subscription away.

FAQs

What does HQ audio mean? HQ audio stands for high-quality audio. It refers to audio streamed at a higher bitrate. On Mixcloud, HQ audio means 192kbps Opus.

Is 192kbps Opus good quality? Yes. Opus is one of the most efficient audio codecs available, and at 192kbps it’s close to the point where it sounds exactly like the original file.

How much better is HQ audio than standard audio on Mixcloud? HQ audio streams around three times the bitrate of standard 64kbps AAC+.

How do I get HQ audio on Mixcloud? Upgrade to Mixcloud Pro. HQ audio is applied automatically to every show you upload or archive from a live stream once you’re Pro.

Do listeners need a subscription to hear HQ audio? No. HQ audio is a creator benefit, so anyone listening to a Pro creator’s HQ show hears it in high quality.

Will my old mixes be upgraded to HQ audio? Shows uploaded before you joined Pro stay in standard quality for now. Everything you upload from the day you subscribe is in HQ.

What happens to my HQ audio if I cancel Pro? Your shows return to standard audio quality.