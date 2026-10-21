How Hosts on Point Blank Radio doubled their followers

Using Mixcloud’s Host Tagging, London's Point Blank Radio credits its DJs on every show and some of its Hosts have more than doubled their following.

A radio station is only as strong as the people behind the mic. Listeners don’t just tune in for a frequency; they come back for a voice, a selection, a personality they trust. The stations that thrive are the ones that let their DJs build audiences of their own.

That’s exactly what Host Tagging, available with a Mixcloud Pro subscription, is designed to do. Just ask Point Blank Radio.

From pirate radio to Pro

Point Blank Radio has been on air in some form since November 1994, when it started life as a West London pirate playing House music you couldn’t hear anywhere else. In 2021 it became fully licensed, and today it broadcasts 24/7 across London and the surrounding counties on DAB+, online and through its own app.

Three decades on, the station’s roster still runs deep: House, Techno, Garage, Soul and Jazz, from veterans of the 1990s pirate scene to newer selectors. Every set lands on Mixcloud via Mixcloud Live and the station’s archive on its profile, and Point Blank has been consistently tagging the Hosts behind each show.

The numbers

Take Zaki. Point Blank has credited him as Host on 586 shows since 2024, and he has gone from 642 followers on his own profile to 3,428, gaining 2,786 new followers. That’s a 434% surge in growth.

Zaki isn’t an outlier. Other DJs across the station’s roster have seen growth too:

DJ Marc Alan: 268 → 620 (131%) Blush: 707 → 817 (16%) Damien Charles: 622 → 1,219 (96%)

Between them, these four Hosts went from around 2,239 new followers to more than 6,000 since we launched Host Tagging.

Bringing your community along

When a station tags a Host, the show appears on that DJ’s own profile as well as the station’s. Their followers get notified, even if they don’t follow the station. Every listener who discovers a Host through Point Blank can follow them directly, and every one of those followers then hears about the next show.

As a result, the station gets a wider audience, and its DJs walk away with fanbases that are genuinely theirs: the kind that can turn a radio slot into club bookings.

Invite Hosts to join your profile today and help your shows reach further.

If you’re a Host, you can also request being tagged by your station.