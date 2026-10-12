Happy Colors on taking Latin sounds to the club

Happy Colors was making Latin Bass before anyone had settled on a name for it. Born in the Dominican Republic (DR) and raised in Miami, the producer and DJ grew up carrying one home while soaking up another, and his music still sounds like that. The Merengue, Bachata and Dembow of the parties he was raised on, thrown together with the club energy of a city made of a hundred cultures. A remix for Colombian band Bomba Estéreo turned what started as a creative outlet into a calling, and a Latin Grammy nomination alongside El Dusty soon put him on a much bigger stage.



Now, with Moombahton and its cousins firmly in the mainstream, he’s weighing what it means to watch a sound you helped shape go global. To mark Hispanic Heritage Month, we spoke to Happy Colors about leaving home as a kid, protecting the roots of the rhythms he reworks, why he sees a track before he hears it, and what’s next after his new singles ‘Puta Bellaka’ and ‘Musikality.’

You moved from the Dominican Republic to Miami as a kid. How much of Happy Colors the artist was shaped by that move, and what did you miss most about home in those early years?

Happy Colors: Leaving DR as a kid was tough. You’re leaving your family, your streets, everything you know as home. But that move opened my eyes. It made me see the world in color, not just black and white. Miami was the perfect landing spot, because it’s a city made of a hundred cultures at once. I never felt like an outcast there; I felt like one more piece of the mix. I missed my family more than anything, but Miami moved so fast that I learned to adapt fast too. In a way, that’s Happy Colors in a nutshell: carrying home with you while you soak up everything new around you.

Looking back at your earliest productions, was there a moment you realized this could be a real career, not just a hobby?

In the beginning it was all for fun. I was just finding another way to express myself, another outlet for everything I was feeling. Then I did my remix for Bomba Estéreo’s ‘Soy Yo’ in 2015 and saw how it hit people, how they reacted, how it traveled. That’s when it clicked. This wasn’t a hobby anymore. This was my calling.

Moombahton, Cumbia, Bachata, Merengue and Dembow are all sounds you’ve experimented with. How do you decide which rhythm goes where in a track? Is it instinct, or a more technical process?

Honestly, I don’t hear it first, I see it. When I get in the studio, I like to vibe out alone. I don’t jump into the music right away. I’ll dig through YouTube, play my old tunes, find records I haven’t heard in years, and somewhere in there the spark hits and I just go. I’m known for throwing a lot of different energies into one track, and that’s on purpose. My favorite moment is watching a crowd go crazy over a drop they never saw coming, that face that says “Yo… what was THAT?!” That’s the color I’m always chasing.

How do you balance respecting the heritage of these sounds while pushing them into a club and bass context?

I know how important it is to protect where these sounds come from. They’re our history, our families, our parties. I’m not trying to replace that; I want the world to see it in a new light. I bring my own flavor, my own colors, but if you listen closely, the foundation is always there. The roots stay; I just give them new places to grow.

Is there a rhythm or regional sound you haven’t fully explored yet that you’re itching to bring into your production?

I’m always experimenting, even with sounds you’d never guess I’d touch. Trust me, I go there. It’s less about planning and more about what’s calling me in the moment. I’m constantly searching, constantly digging. The palette never stops growing.

You’ve received major Latin Grammy recognition. What did that mean to you personally?

Let me set the record straight: I haven’t won a Latin Grammy yet. That’s still on the bucket list! But I was blessed to be nominated alongside my brother El Dusty, and man, what an adventure that was. We had so much fun and learned so much during that whole period. That experience still lights a fire in me today and keeps me pushing forward.

Award recognition and viral success don’t always align. Which has mattered more to your career, and has that changed over time?

Neither, really. What matters to me is being innovative, exploring new sounds and having fun with my friends and family along the way. Viral moments come and go. If you keep doing you, the social media gods will line up with you eventually.

You were making Latin Bass before it had a name or an established lane. What’s it like watching the genre grow into the mainstream?

Watching sounds like Moombahton step into the spotlight has been a blessing and a curse. The blessing is seeing something you poured your heart into grow this big. That still leaves me in awe. The curse is that a little part of me wants to keep it close, because it means so much to me and has given me so much as an artist and as a person. My hope is that Latin electronic music reaches the masses for the right reasons: for the music, for how it makes people feel, not as a trend or a fad that disappears next year.

What do you hope a young Dominican or Latino producer takes from your catalogue when they’re starting out?

Be you. Originality is the key. Don’t follow anyone, don’t try to be anyone else. Your own colors are what will always shine the brightest.

“I know how important it is to protect where these sounds come from. The roots stay; I just give them new places to grow.”

What does Hispanic Heritage Month mean to you personally, both as someone from the Dominican Republic and as an artist based in the US?

It’s a reminder of how important Latinos are to this world and how much we’ve contributed to making it better, in music, in culture, in everything. To live in the US, be who I am and still be embraced is a beautiful thing. I pray we keep building that together as a community.

Do you feel a responsibility to represent Dominican and wider Latin culture through your music, or has that happened naturally?

It’s natural. I love my country unconditionally. I live and breathe DR, so it’s going to come out in everything I make whether I plan it or not. It’s in the drums, it’s in the energy, it’s in me.

What’s next for Happy Colors: new sounds, collaborations, or a direction you’re excited about?

I just dropped a couple of singles, ‘Puta Bellaka’ and “Musikality,’ and that’s only the beginning. I’m on a non-stop push heading into 2027, with endless new music and tours. There are a lot of great things in store for Happy Colors. My dream is to take this thing we call music to every country I can and touch people everywhere with it.

Follow Happy Colors on Mixcloud and Instagram.