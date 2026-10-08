Trackdrop: Delivering new tracks to your Mixcloud DMs

Keep an eye on your inbox because new and (mostly) unreleased music could be dropping in your DMs any day now. That’s because we’ve built a platform to help connect Mixcloud’s DJs to artists and labels looking to send out new tracks.

A new way for DJs to find music

Trackdrop will match upcoming releases to you based on what you play in your mixes. Whether you’re on Pro or not, you could be receiving music for free when you log on to Mixcloud. You don’t have to sign up and nothing about how you use Mixcloud will change; however, it’s worth paying more attention to your inbox, because you may have an absolute banger waiting for you.

How labels and artists send promos

From Trackdrop, artists and labels will be able to send out music in three ways: to their own contacts via email, gated promos on social media, and Mixcloud Promos, which are received via Mixcloud DMs. Mixcloud Promo senders can pick the specific genres and countries of the DJs they want to reach. They can also select filters like minimum no. of followers and minimum upload frequency to ensure they’re hitting consistent DJs. The promo goes to the best matches and not necessarily everyone who fits, to avoid spamming our community and to maximise quality sends over quantity.

Listening to and downloading your promos

When it arrives in your DMs, you’ll be able to listen, leave feedback (if requested) and download tracks in your preferred formats (if enabled) without leaving your inbox - on mobile and web. Labels and artists can also withhold downloads until feedback’s been given or send out encrypted, stream-only Mixcloud Promos. When you listen, download or view the promo page the sender will know, but won’t be given your name or details. On Trackdrop you’ll be seen as a randomised 6-digit code to protect your privacy. You’ll also receive an email with the promo so you don’t miss an absolute heater.

Quality control

Even though Trackdrop is shiny and new, the quality-checks are old school. Every sender’s first promo gets played through the office speakers by an actual human. Jerry’s not there to judge their basslines, he’s listening for a clean mix and proper levels at standards DJs expect. Under the hood, we’ve also got a keen eye on bit-rates, sample rates and copyrights so only high quality music is landing in DMs. When we reject promos, they don’t go out and the labels get told why.

Turning promos off

You can ask to stop receiving promos from specific senders in the DMs Trackdrop widget or turn them all off entirely in your settings. No sender is ever told who opted out, they just learn that ‘a Mixcloud DJ’ opted out. In keeping things private, Trackdrop doesn’t access a DJ’s email address, it builds the list then hands it over to Mixcloud for sending. For more information about Trackdrop’s Privacy visit the help centre.

Mixcloud was made for people to share the music they love. Mixcloud Promos aim to reward that love with fresh music you’re going to want for your next mix. FAQs about Trackdrop are available in the help centre.



If you’re a record label or artist looking to promote through Trackdrop head to the website now.