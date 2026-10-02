Taste Crush: lunasroom shows love to HOTBOXXX

We all have that one musical muse we keep going back to. A tastemaker whose mood is yours. Who, through a mix, radio show or even a simple track, draws you close and helps build out your world. Maybe it’s their personality, their knowledge or something you can’t quite put your finger on. Either way, it’s impactful and we want to pay that forward. We’re inviting listeners to share the curators they love and what makes them so special. Think of this as a love letter to someone’s taste.

Next up is multidisciplinary creative, lunasroom. Growing up in London, music was all around him, especially at home. “It could be Lover’s Rock, Jazz, R&B, Hip-Hop, loads of different stuff; being around all of that made me curious about where different sounds actually come from and the culture around them,” he tells Mixcloud. He attributes growing up in the UK capital to exposing him to genres like Grime, UK Rap, Drill and electronic music, but his ear stayed restless, encouraging him to explore yet more sounds. By working with brands such as G-SHOCK and Avirex alongside his own creative projects, while picking up the decks and learning how to DJ, lunasroom’s global approach to music has been refined, yet a rabbit hole to new vibrations is never far away.

This is a path that led him to HOTBOXXX. A potent DJ duo, they have lit up radio stations like Foundation FM and Noods - as well as platforms like Nyege Nyege Festival - with an eclectic musical steez, playing everything from Drum & Bass and Baile Funk to the meanest edits going.

Read on to hear what lunasroom thinks about HOTBOXXX.

lunasroom: “I’m calling because I have a taste crush on Hotboxxx, a duo from South London. They’ve just got the best selection, the chemistry’s crazy. They just blend song after song so well together, and they just put me onto different music all the time. Every time I’m listening to Dancehall, Baile Funk, Trap, there’s something new that I walk away with. Or I’m Shazaming, or I’m just trying to figure out where they got the edit or the song from. Proper deep cuts.”