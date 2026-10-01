These are the genres blowing up on Mixcloud right now

Have you heard of genres like 3-Step, Reparto or Drift Phonk? Sounds that can be found on the dancefloor as much as online spaces, they represent the distilling of established genres into more niche, but equally potent movements of their own. They’re also gaining quite the reputation on Mixcloud. We take a look at the data behind the sounds making waves on the platform, and hear from DJs representing them to the fullest.

Hyperflip

Born out of the wild world of the internet in the early 2020s, Hyperflip is also known as Dariacore. This is thanks to pioneer Jane Remover’s use of screenshots from the TV show Daria for their album covers. But Hyperflip is more of a style or movement than a clearly defined genre. It’s largely based around sampling and reconstructing existing material, especially music and audio from anime, video games, J-Pop, Vocaloid and wide-ranging internet culture.

The music - from a plethora of artists including leroy, Rio Momose, Serapunk and DJ Raisei - often change styles and direction very quickly, combining several different forms of electronic and club music within a single track. Extreme loudness, distortion and intentional clipping are also common aspects of the sound. The proliferation of Hyperflip on Mixcloud is pretty considerable; the number of shows with the genre tag have risen by 107% compared to 2025, about 85 more uploads than last year, showcasing its increasing popularity across the globe.

But why is Hyperflip so popular now? Japan-based creator Aryth has some insights. “One is that heavily distorted and maximal electronic music, such as Hyperpop and related styles, has become much more familiar to younger listeners, so people are more open to this kind of extreme sound,” they say. “Another important factor is the otaku and internet-culture side of Hyperflip. Sampling anime, games, Vocaloid, memes, and other familiar media gives listeners an immediate point of connection, especially for younger people who grew up surrounded by that culture. It can feel both new and nostalgic at the same time.”

Reparto

Turning to the Caribbean, Reparto is a genre that originated in the poor neighborhoods of Havana, Cuba, in the 2010s. It’s a blend of Reggaeton, Timba and Afro-Cuban music. Reparto’s main characteristic is the rhythm; it uses broken, aggressive percussion patterns, while the bass is one of the most important elements and gives the genre a very distinctive sound. Although the groove and the vocals are also at the center of it.

Like Reggaeton, it’s built around a 4/4 time signature, while the placement of the percussion hits gives it a strong offbeat and syncopated feel. Artists like Adonis MC, Harryson and Wampi are proud proponents of the sound. Use of the Reparto genre tag on Mixcloud has risen by 100% from 2025-2026, proof that this 15+ year-old genre is just getting started.

“Part of the reason Reparto has become so popular, besides the richness of Cuban music and the incredible quality of Cuban musicians, is the variety of dance styles that have developed around the rhythm,” says Miami-based open format DJ, JPH. “Kids, women, and men all have their own ways of dancing to it.” Which bodes very well for the future of Reparto.

3-Step

South Africa has been an essential export of 21st century dance music, and 3-Step is the next chapter in its very large book. Pioneered by artist and producer Thakzin and blending the very best elements of Afro House, Amapiano, Afrobeats, Highlife and R&B, it’s named after the fact that it utilises three kick drums in its production make up. As a result, it can easily be mistaken for a slightly downtempo version of Afro House. But, with its sometimes chill and loungey execution, it also effortlessly glides into the Amapiano space too, showing how musically interconnected South Africa is these days.

With over 300 uploads to Mixcloud tagged as 3-Step in the past year, the genre has soared in quantity by 128% year on year. Kenya-based DJ Protege had this to say about the sound’s surge in popularity: “[3-Step] fits within both an early flow and hype session. The early flow was mostly R&B and Ol’skul music for ages but, as younger people started clubbing in the last decade or so, they couldn’t relate with it. Amapiano helped bridge this gap; it felt like loungey House giving a more premium vibe. Then 3-Step made it feel less rushed hence no pressure to get super hyped like Afro House but not too slow to feel lethargic. Africa is really the only continent where music is still evolving, so don’t be surprised if a new sound starts evolving soon!”

Drift Phonk

Drift Phonk is a genre that evolved significantly from the dark, eerie underground Hip-Hop of the 1990s, incorporating both breakbeats and four-on-the-floor beats. It often utilizes Rap drum kits to create rhythms reminiscent of Techno or House music. First emerging in Russia in the 2010s, the genre gained popularity after creators on social platforms like TikTok began using Drift Phonk tracks - by the likes of calm boy, BLXCKBUSTA and GRAVECHILL - as background music. It likely resonated because it offered something fresh distinct from Western EDM, featuring the industrial, sometimes metallic sonic atmosphere of Eastern Europe and a sound centered on cowbells unlike anything heard before.

“I was naturally drawn to the music because it possessed a dark fantasy atmosphere reminiscent of the heavy metal I used to listen to,” says Tokyo-based Hirojack. “Also, as a Japanese person, I noticed that Drift Phonk artists frequently used Japanese anime and cars in their artwork. I became interested in how people overseas perceive Japan, which led me to explore the genre more deeply.” With a 400% surge in uploads on Mixcloud this year, Drift Phonk is starting to gather some serious pace.

Afro Tech

Afro Tech is a high-energy electronic subgenre that blends the traditional African percussion of Afro House with the darker, more mechanical pulse of Techno. Typically sitting between 120 and 130 BPM, the South African sound pairs four-on-the-floor drum programming with intricate African polyrhythms and layered percussion - congas, shakers, and bongos. Rather than the warm, soaring melodies of standard Afro House, Afro Tech leans into deep sub-bass, minimal and repetitive synth loops, atmospheric pads, and chant-like or spoken-word vocal snippets. The result is a sound that feels darker, more industrial than the soulful, uplifting warmth typically associated with Afro House.

“I would describe Afro Tech as a very hypnotic genre,” says London-based DJ, TKAMA. “As soon as a song comes on, you’re sort of hooked and intrigued as to where it’s going to take you. It’s a real journey. I call it the darker, more stripped-back cousin of Afro House. The songs are both very layered and driven but also very stripped back. Every element is created with intention.” This is the genre that has made the biggest leap on Mixcloud by sheer volume of uploads, with more than 400 uploads tagged Afro-Tech, amounting to a 51% increase overall. Onwards and upwards for this exciting and emerging sound.

Check out our article about what gets your mixes discovered on Mixcloud, including precise genre tagging, strong names for your mixes, and more.