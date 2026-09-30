DJ Shinski looks back on his first mix on Mixcloud

Selector, producer and artist DJ Shinski goes back to 2012 to revisit the very first mix he uploaded to the platform.

Every DJ remembers their first mix. That blend of nerves and excitement before uploading online, not knowing who’s listening or what happens next. It’s a small act with an outsized effect: the moment a bedroom hobby becomes a public passion, and maybe even a career.

For DJ Shinski, his first mix on Mixcloud from 2012 represents his selections expanding beyond his physical surroundings. The Kenya born, Houston-based DJ and producer played out at a recently opened club, taking the audio and making it the foundation of his presence on the platform. Since then, he has traced every step of his career, mix by mix. A specialist in African music old and new, DJ Shinski feels empowered by his first mix even to this day, carrying the spirit of getting his creations out there, and for the world to respond.

We asked him to listen back to that first mix, and the one piece of advice he would give to all DJs.

DJ Shinski: “I made this mix 14 years ago, it’s a combination of old school African hits from all over the continent. It’s a live set that I did at a club that had just opened up, and they probably had like 10, 15 people. They wanted me to play some old school African music, so I recorded it and I decided to upload it on my Mixcloud and it launched my profile.

One piece of advice I can give is to just keep on uploading content, put it out there to the world. I always say mixes do the traveling for you. They can go way, way further than you can physically go. Trust yourself, you’ll get there.”

Follow DJ Shinski on Mixcloud, Instagram and YouTube.