Black Metal and Eurodance: Staff Picks September

Patsy’s Punk Bitch Radio Hour on 8 Ball Radio

Resident DJ on 8 Ball Radio DJ Patsy appears to be new to Mixcloud this year! Laurie, our product manager, describes episode 12 of his monthly show as “a blend of dark and fringe-y 80s music, featuring cuts from legends like Coil, Psychic TV, Severed Heads, Acid Horse, Nina Hagen, and more.” I think you’ll agree with Laurie that “one of the best parts of Mixcloud is coming across DJs who play more obscure tracks.”

Gavin Hardkiss - Jacuzzi Breaks on Open Lab Radio

Gavin Hardkiss was active in America’s early electronic dance scene through his label Hardkiss Music and his genre-defying albums as Hawke. That work led him to remix artists like Youssou N’Dour, Mazzy Star and Elton John and play alongside Afrika Bambaataa and Derrick May. His show on Ibiza’s Open Lab Radio has got our mobile wiz Julian hunting for the selections; he “loves the show name, loves the music.” He also mentioned that there’s “killer tunes all the way through: breaks, vocals, dreamy sounds and a Techno feel.”

Claudemono - Golden Apples with Josh

When September rolls around I’m always itching for Downtempo sounds, relaxing Folk and spangly guitars to make me feel like a whimsical teenager going to school again. Australia-based Claudemono has caught my attention recently, I can’t remember how but I get lost in their shows which gently dance around Ambient, electronic, Alternative, Psych, weirdness. It tends to do the trick.

Steven Lee - OHMCast Best Of Toy Tonics 2025

Manchester’s Steven Lee has been dropping House mixes for about 10 years on Mixcloud but this Toy Tonics tribute caught our attention. Founded in Berlin by Mathias Modica (aka Munk), Toy Tonics has become one of the leading labels for playful, analogue-leaning Disco and House, known for its live-played grooves, colourful artwork and a roster that includes Kapote, Bawrut and Rhode & Brown. “I’ve been digging into the back catalog of Toy Tonics on Bandcamp recently, and came across this nice ‘best of…’ mix by DJStevenLee,” our lead designer Ricky said. “Expect some lovely bits of Italo House.”

LoucheBop - The Disco Drop Live!

Lead engineer Neil picked this decade-spanning mix because he “knows Louche from an old show on DublinDigital, and they have a fantastic collection. I discovered a great tune in every one of the Disco drop shows. Louche has amazing selections.” Louche is a resident DJ at Fidelity & The Workmans Club in Dublin.

Migueell - Instrumental/Atomsferic-Depressive Black Metal

Visit Migueel’s profile and you’ll see an impressive archive. The page has been quiet for three years but for the seven active years they uploaded 517 shows ranging from Post-Punk, Death Metal, 1980s Rock, Portuguese Rock, New Wave and all sorts of alternative goodness. Yemi found this completely by chance! “I picked this mix out at random for some social media content,” he said. “I pressed play and really enjoyed it. Despite the title, it was quite soothing, good for a rainy day and when you want to be introspective.”

The Pine Walk Collection - Chris Johnson The Metro Hit Mix Commercial Collection July 1994

Imagine it, you buy a house on Fire Island off the coast of Long Island, New York, and upstairs in the attic sits 200 cassette tapes of recordings spanning 20 years. Carefully digitized and remastered, the Pine Walk Collection has mixes that have been uploaded to Mixcloud with permission from the DJs they feature (the one’s still alive at least). Spanning House, Disco and Eurodance they chart the musical evolution of the 4/4 sound from 1979-1999. Sally picked this one because it’s “fun 1994 Eurodance.”

Toribio - We Out Here’s It Takes A Village 2026 on Worldwide FM

The theme for this year’s We Out Here festival was “it takes a village.” An important message of bringing people together in a time when loneliness is on the rise, clubs are closing and AI is making its mark on the entire music industry. Toribio’s a Dominican-American musician, producer and DJ, whose work is rooted in the transformative power of sound. Joe was emphatic about this mix. “The wonderful stories he tells in this show left me with a deeper understanding and appreciation of his music and DJ sets,” he shares.

DJ Ralphie - Time Machine

When a Reddit user took to the Mixcloud page to support his 82-year-old dad’s radio show, our team takes notice! Going from sending CDs to family members to Mixcloud is a great jump! Playing everything Pop to Rock Oldies, each show is packed with classics!

Check out the full Staff Picks playlist to hear them one after the other.