7 mixes worth your time

We’re always very proud when creators take the time to upload their incredible mixes to Mixcloud. Because of your hard work, we want to pay it forward and give your shows their due credit. Below, you’ll find a selection of mixes that have surfaced over the last week and that we’re digging at the moment. Read on for dives into everything from Psychedelic Folk and Electroclash to leftfield Hip-Hop and Coldwave.

Daz-I-Kue - FSR Radioshow (Aug 23rd, 2026)

The FSR Radioshow is Nashville-based Londoner Daz-I-Kue’s weekly two-hour showcase for the independent soulful movement. New releases from artists operating outside the mainstream, presented with genuine enthusiasm and intrigue. This August 23rd edition pulls from across Broken Beat, Soul, Jazz, House and Hip-Hop, with tracks from DFRA & Nick Weaver, Juice Aleem, Chuck Strangers, Peter Gall and Natalie Gardiner among others. Daz-I-Kue also encourages listeners to go further: buy the music and follow the artists. The show has been running weekly for long enough to build a serious archive worth digging through.

Scuba - Not A Diving Club Episode 008

DJ, artist and Hotflush Recordings Founder Scuba has been building the ‘Not A Diving Club’ series at a steady weekly clip throughout 2026, and episode eight continues the run with two hours of Dubstep, Breaks, Breakbeat, Deep Techno and Techno that reflects where the man’s head is at right now. The tracklist features Bodhi, Mambo Kahn, Phasmid, Pugilist and Scuba’s own productions alongside others. A selector’s mix rather than a DJ set, it has serious range and pitch perfect sequencing. If you’re interested in digging further, his previous episodes in the archive include a Carl Craig special. Well worth following from the beginning.

Matt Pond Live From Seas0ning Festival 2026

Stroud-based party and festival Seas0ning sets the scene for this mix in pure ethereal splendour: “Sunday had settled into itself by then. The edges had softened, everyone was moving a little differently, and there was still plenty left in the tank.” Matt Pond - who runs the long-running Deep Systems mix series - claimed the Love Cuts takeover slot on the Sunday of Seas0ning Festival 2026 and played a set of Dub Techno, Dub House, Deep House and Spiritual House that moved at its own unhurried pace. Patient digging and strange adjacencies, as the mix notes say. Exactly right for the hour.

Wolfmaaan - Random Tuesday

A two-and-a-half-hour all-vinyl voyage built for open-minded listeners and late nights. Swindon’s own Wolfmaaan opens in dreamlike freak-Folk and lo-fi Pop territory - cuts by Devendra Banhart, Connan Mockasin and Broadcast - before building momentum through angular Post-Punk and Art Rock (Parquet Courts, The Stooges, Talking Heads, David Bowie). Then, shifting into hypnotic global psych-grooves from Juana Molina, WITCH, GOAT, Glass Beams and Mildlife, and closing with a hard turn into Dancepunk, Electroclash and leftfield Hip-Hop via Peaches, Little Simz, Sault, Tyler, the Creator, Shabazz Palaces, Run The Jewels and The Streets. Not a mix that asks what you’re in the mood for; it decides for you and takes you on a journey.

Secret Thirteen - STM 319 - OTTOMAN GRÜW

The 319th entry in Lithuanian music platform Secret Thirteen’s long-running mix series is conceptually rich. Montreal-based artist Ottoman Grüw - Co-Founder of the Mutant Modality label - builds his two-hour selection around a personal geography: the music and friendships connecting Montreal, Brussels, Berlin and Paris, titled ‘Geography of Ascent / Dissent.’ The 39 selections run from Éliane Radigue’s sustained Ambient tones at one extreme to the industrial electronics of EBM artist Orphx at the other, with Post-Punk and Coldwave in between. His own recordings and unreleased Mutant Modality material appear throughout. A proper statement of a mix.

InSein Radio - Exotica / Library / Instrumental Breaks

Belgian station InSein Radio goes deep into Exotica, library music and instrumental breaks for two hours. The tracklist leads with Martin Denny, Robert Drasnin and Don Ralke - architects of the mid-20th century Exotica genre - before moving through Yusef Lateef, Céline Dessberg and beyond. The library music and Breaks elements bring the tempo up without losing the widescreen, cinematic quality of the overall vibe. This show represents an underexplored corner of the crate-digger’s universe, handled well.

DKY - Charley Says

Hailing from Frome, DKY has been uploading steadily throughout the year across sounds like UKG, Bassline, Bass House and UK Bass across a set of mixes with fun names. ‘Charley Says’ is 54 minutes of club sounds that makes its intentions clear from the first bar and doesn’t relent. The archive also includes ‘Beautiful Funking Mess’ from the previous week and an afterparty closer from the month before, painting a picture of a selector working through their library in real time.

Check out these mixes, and more, on our ‘Featured In Our Blog’ playlist.