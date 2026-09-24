5 Wire mixes for the adventurous listener

Since launching in London in 1982, The Wire has built a reputation few publications can match. Championing avant Rock, free improvisation, Noise, new Jazz, modern composition and every unclassifiable thing in between, it has always worn its independence as a badge of honour and, across hundreds of issues, it has interrogated as much as it has celebrated.

That same spirit of restless curiosity runs through The Wire’s long-running mix series. Where its pages profile the most visionary and undervalued musicians on the planet, its mixes hand those same artists the controls, asking them to build something that says more than a thousand words of copy ever could. We asked the Wire team to pick some mixes that show just how wide, and how weird, that net is cast.

Wire mix: O Ghettão

The Príncipe Discos record label has been the engine room of Lisbon’s Batida scene for well over a decade, and O Ghettão is about as close as that scene gets to a supergroup. The trio of DJ N***a Fox, DJ Danifox and DJ Firmeza first joined forces on stage at Lux Frágil before taking their polyrhythmic mash-up of Kuduro, Afro-Deep-House and Minimal Jazz to Dekmantel, Le Guess Who? and CTM Festival to name a few. O Ghettão carry that lineage forward with real force in this mix of unreleased material. It’s dizzying, drum-heavy and constantly shape-shifting, a masterclass in how much rhythmic information three people can throw at a dancefloor at once.

Wire mix: dälek

Few groups have earned the term ‘Noise-Hop’ quite as thoroughly as dälek. Formed in Newark, New Jersey in the late 1990s, Will Brooks and Mike Manteca built their name on dissonant drones, industrial drums and ethereal screeches wrapped around dense, socially conscious rhymes, paving the way for later Noise-Rap acts like Death Grips and clipping. Their Wire mix is more than two hours long, and it needs every minute of that runtime to do justice to a sound that draws as much from Shoegaze as it does from Hip-Hop’s golden age.

Wire mix: SANAM

Formed in Beirut in 2021, SANAM have quickly become one of the most talked-about bands in Experimental Rock. The sextet, fronted by the extraordinary voice of Sandy Chamoun, blends Psych, Krautrock and Free Jazz with traditional Egyptian song and Arabic poetry, an unlikely but incredible combination. Their 2023 debut album Aykathani Malakon was recorded live with no overdubs during a week-long retreat away from Beirut, and it picked up praise from The Guardian and The Wire alike before the band went on to play Roskilde and Café Oto. Their mix carries that same live-wire, anything-can-happen energy, folding folklore and noise into something that feels brand new and unheard of.

Wire mix: Lori Eschler’s Twin Peaks

Every so often a Wire mix arrives from somewhere completely unexpected, and this is one of those moments. Lori Eschler was the music editor who spent months in the edit suite weaving Angelo Badalamenti’s score into the fabric of the seminal TV show Twin Peaks, treating music less as accompaniment and more as another sound effect entirely, tightly synced to every mood swing and dread-filled silence on screen. It’s a job that rarely gets its due, sitting somewhere between composer and director, and one that helped make Twin Peaks as sonically unforgettable as it is visually iconic. Her mix is a rare chance to hear that sensibility applied outside of the cutting room floor. An hour that trades in atmosphere, tension and slow-building unease rather than straightforward selections.

Wire mix: Sakina Abdou

Lille-born saxophonist and flautist Sakina Abdou has spent two decades moving fluently between Jazz, free improvisation and contemporary composition, a path that’s taken her through the experimental Muzzix collective, Eve Risser’s Red Desert Orchestra and an acclaimed solo debut, Goodbye Ground, for New York’s Relative Pitch Records in 2022. She’s been described as evoking everyone from Sonny Rollins to Peter Brötzmann, an artist equally capable of tenderness and fury, sometimes within the same phrase. True to form, her nearly hour-and-forty-minute Wire mix is a patient, exploratory dig through Jazz’s outer reaches, and she does it with style and grace.

Follow The Wire on Mixcloud. Track lists for all mixes are available over on their website.