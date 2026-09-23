How Daft Punk, Eminem and Tokyo shaped M豆ME

Ask M豆ME what got him into music and he’ll point to an unlikely pairing: Daft Punk’s ‘One More Time’ and Eminem’s ‘Stan,’ heard within days of each other as a teenager and tugging him between Hip-Hop and the funkier stuff ever since.



That genre-agnostic instinct now runs through ‘NATTŌ,’ his monthly show named after fermented soybeans, in reference to the “fermented edges” of his musical taste. Half joke, half mission statement. Since moving to Tokyo in 2020, M豆ME has built residencies on both Room 303 Radio and Love Will Save The Day FM, exploring everything from soundtrack sets and Pop to Korean folk music.



We caught up with him about crate-digging as a way of life, connecting people through music, and why radio’s future depends on holding onto its “sharing and caring” roots.

Tell us about your journey with music and why you wanted to become a radio host.

M豆ME: When I was really young, I tinkered with the idea that music wasn’t really for me. At 10-14, just simply going through the motions of what was dealt on the radio. Then I heard ‘One More Time’ by Daft Punk and Eminem’s ‘Stan’ in a reasonably short period of time. I loved them both and they pulled me between Hip-Hop and something much funkier. Ever since then, I have enjoyed learning about the origins of music, how they are made etc. My monthly residency has given me further reason to dig deeper to see what else I might be missing out on.

What was it about radio that really attracted you to it?

As I enjoy all sorts of music from Pop to Korean folk music, the freedom of expression on radio appealed to me so it was an easy decision to make. Plus, I had a concept in mind since moving to Tokyo in 2020. As my DJ name is ‘M豆ME’ I wanted to call my show ‘NATTŌ’, meaning the fermented edges of my musical tastes. I shared the idea with some close friends and it got a nod or a chuckle. I made it happen on both stations about 18 months ago.

Could you reveal the story of how you got your radio shows on Room 303 Radio and Love Will Save The Day FM?

Having met a fair few like-minded and kind people through music, I reached out to a few around me that were doing great things. Room 303 Radio & LWSTD FM just happen to be the two who accepted me and gave me a platform to share my music. I hope my love affair with digging for music can be heard through my club sets and on the airwaves too. I aim to deliver some surprises or at very least a laugh. If it doesn’t then please tell me, because I’m clearly off brief.

Do you have different approaches for your shows?

I either have quite a strict theme to my shows or I invite DJ friends I’ve met on my musical explorations. My monthly LWSTD FM show is vinyl only and recorded in my 40sqm apartment. Room 303 Radio have done a great job at creating a second home for their residents in the heart of Shinjuku. I’m excited to take ‘NATTŌ’ global, and would love to hit Seoul Community Radio, Toha Radio and perhaps Loose FM (UK) too before 2026 is finished!

What was the one turning point for your radio journey?

To be honest, it was making a playlist for LWSTD when they were solely doing Spotify playlists. Crafting that over a DJ set was attractive to me and I was pumped to have made that. Then the stars aligned in Tokyo as I spoke with the team who were thinking of starting Room 303 Radio and bam! Just access to it and already having a half baked concept for sure.

M豆ME on the streets of Japan

How do you prepare for your shows?

It very much depends on how much my day job dictates the time I have to play with. But in general I dig Bandcamp, Nina Protocol and others to prepare, finding new music and things that find musically into that theme for that show. Listening to mixes almost solidly all day, and having so many talented friends around me also sharing music helps a lot drive a sense of determination to ’keep up’ and share newness.

What is one radio show from your archive that defines you?

I had a lot of fun in my early shows, as I was finding my feet and really playing around with it and the show with my brother was a lot of fun. But from a themed perspective, I like listening back to my ‘NATTO w/ Synths’ series from time to time. They were fun to collate and curate.

What have been the most satisfying parts of building your radio community?

Connecting people who might otherwise not connect I guess has to be the main thing for me. Helping to forge friendships and allowing music to be at the center of that is nice to stand back and watch sometimes, I’m lucky that my small yearly festival gives me that in abundance.

“Everyone and their aunt is a DJ these days so you just have to be better than them…Easy!”

Do you have any tips for presenting and putting together a radio show?

Tips would be to not act a fool on the mic (like me) and just follow your gut (also like me). I try not to overthink things, everyone and their aunt is a DJ these days so you just have to be better than them.. Easy! Seriously though, perhaps not to get caught up on looking the part until you sound the part. Put the phone away and connect with music for yourself first and foremost.

What do you think the future of radio looks like?

I hope radio grips firmly onto its core values of sharing and caring. I love that about radio and the people in it, they’re usually so giving and considerate. The team at Room 303 Radio and I will be doing all we can to preserve this essence as much as possible here in Tokyo.

What are the proudest moments of your radio career so far?

I wouldn’t call it a career so much, more a ‘string of shows’ at this point. But having so many people complementing the shows means the world to me. If I can soundtrack someone’s work day and make them bop or (attempt to) Shazam a few tracks, I’m happy to be honest.



Follow M豆ME on Mixcloud and Instagram.