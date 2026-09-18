Is Techno getting groovy again?

DJ and Founder of the Dortmund-based party Baby Love, Krackk explores why groove is making its way back to the heart of Techno.

After years of faster, harder and more peak-focused sounds, Techno might be going back to its roots. At least, from the viewpoint of Krackk. The DJ and Founder of the Dortmund-based party Baby Love has noticed a renewed interest in slower BPMs, dynamic rhythms and records from the late 1990s and early 2000s. From rolling basslines and syncopated percussion to Detroit-inspired chords and Electro influences, these records build energy through rhythm and tension.

But for Krackk, it’s also about bringing the focus back to the dancefloor. Less watching the DJ, more losing yourself in the music. We hear from Krackk about this shift back to Techno’s building blocks, and why this is more than just an exercise in nostalgia.

Krackk: “Everyone’s been talking about groove lately, but wasn’t Techno always about groove? To me, groove was never a genre. It’s always been at the core of Techno. After the pandemic, I felt like a lot of Techno became more extreme, faster, harder, more immediate, always pushing for that next peak. And now I feel like we are seeing the pendulum swing back.

I’m hearing more dynamics again. BPMs are coming down, and there’s this renewed interest in records from the late 1990s and early 2000s again. And personally, that’s something I really connect with. I’ve been digging a lot into that era myself, and what I love about those records is how much is happening within the groove, syncopated percussion, rolling bass lines, Detroit-inspired chords, Electro influences, tracks that build energy through rhythm, tension and subtle changes. And I hope this shift goes beyond the music.

I would love to see the focus move away from the DJ as the center of attention, back towards the dance floor as a shared experience. Less watching the person behind the decks, more losing yourself and the music together. I think that’s one reason why so many DJs are digging into that era again. Not because we want Techno to sound like 1999 again, but because some of those ideas feel incredibly relevant again.

So maybe groove isn’t the new sound of Techno. Maybe we are just rediscovering and focusing on something that was always there.”



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