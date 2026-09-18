7 mixes worth your time - 18th September

We’re always very proud when creators take the time to upload their incredible mixes to Mixcloud. Because of your hard work, we want to pay it forward and give your shows their due credit. Below, you’ll find a selection of mixes that have surfaced over the last week and that we’re digging at the moment. Read on for dives into everything from Nu-Disco and Dubstep to Rock and Reggaeton.

Ross Allen - The Meltdown (10th September)

Soho and NTS Radio legend Ross Allen recently took to his social media channels to announce that he’s bringing his Soho show ‘The Meltdown’ directly to Mixcloud for the time being. The latest edition is a two-and-a-half-hour set that pays tribute to two towering American voices, Cassandra Wilson and Benny Latimore, woven through a selection that spans Vocal Jazz, Afrohouse, underground Hip-Hop, modern Soul and Deep Jazz. Add some unreleased material from Thakzin, Crooked Man and Jeff Mills and you have a nourishing listen from front to back.

qzen - Juicy Bar at Garbicz 2026

An all-vinyl, two-hour Sunday morning set played at Poland’s Garbicz Festival’s beloved Juicy Bar, one of the warmest, most community-minded stages on the European festival circuit. Splitting her time between San Francisco and Berlin, qzen describes this recording as a return after a significant hiatus from DJing due to grief and burnout, and the knowledge of what it took to get back makes listening feel incredibly poignant. Classic House and Acid House are on the menu as she played on records from 9:30am to midday as the Polish sun grew brighter. A perfect start to any day.

Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy, Live at We Out Here 2026

We knew we were in for a treat when Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy took to the stage at this year’s We Out Here Festival (WOH). Sure enough, she produced a set on the Love Dancin’ stage that captures exactly what made it an occasion people are still talking about. Jazz House, Soulful House, Latin House, Disco and Nu-Disco are woven together in the kaleidoscopic, genre-fluid style she’s made her signature over a career spanning New York, London and everywhere in between. Just when we thought we were out of the post-WOH blues, they pull us back in!

Good Girl Live at Fleur Room, NYC

New York’s very own Good Girl was recently in familiar territory, heading to Fleur Room - the rooftop bar perched in Manhattan - for a nearly two-hour live set that crosses Afrobeats, Amapiano, Reggaeton, House and Hip-Hop. The Fleur Room is a room with a view and a vibe to match, and this mix leans into it: global, feel-good and built for a crowd that wants to move.

The Voice of Cassandre Mixtape - Cinder Well

Out in Rennes, France, The Voice of Cassandre Mixtape is a radio show and prolific curatorial operation, with nearly a thousand mixtapes deep and still releasing weekly. This edition spotlights Cinder Well, the project of Los Angeles-based songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Amelia Baker. The surrounding music chosen to frame her work is equally considered: Anna Mieke, Lingua Ignota, Mount Eerie, Sarah Davachi, Bulgarian Voices Angelite, Magnolia Electric Co., Buena Vista Social Club and Kikagaku Moyo, across Folk, Ambient, Rock and Chillout. Timed to coincide with Baker’s new album, A Blooming Body, this show is an open door into the world of Cinder Well.

Spinmanuk - New Dubstep Experience Mix 2

The second instalment of Plymouth-based Spinmanuk’s weekly series is a compact, 32-minute snapshot of what’s new in his Rekordbox library. Fair enough! What is uncovered is a window into the crates of a UK-based Dubstep and Grime enthusiast, with no pretence and with a clear sense of purpose. Shelly doesn’t even begin to describe this mix; get your gunfingers ready.

Michael Lowe - Enjoy the silence

Michael Lowe leans into vocal Trance and uplifting Trance for this nearly two-hour set, building the kind of euphoric, emotionally expansive journey the genre does best. The tracklist features remixes of London Grammar, Armin van Buuren, Nalin & Kane, Rufus du Sol and Above & Beyond among others. This is a selection that speaks to someone who fell hard for the era when Trance was doing its most sweeping, cinematic work, and hasn’t let go.

Check out these mixes, and more, on our ‘Featured In Our Blog’ playlist.