Taste Crush: BEASTIE shows love to Palmreader

We all have that one musical muse we keep going back to. A tastemaker whose mood is yours. Who, through a mix, radio show or even a simple track, draws you close and helps build out your world. Maybe it’s their personality, their knowledge or something you can’t quite put your finger on. Either way, it’s impactful and we want to pay that forward. We’re inviting listeners to share the curators they love and what makes them so special. Think of this as a love letter to someone’s taste.

Next up is abstract singer and producer Kamal aka BEASTIE. Bending genres and sounds at will, the South London artist has etched a unique lane, with his serene vocals cutting through warm and experimental odes to home, identity and love. With his new project Maria out on 23rd September, BEASTIE is turning his attention to the area in which he was raised: Mitcham. Thus producing a love letter to familiar surroundings and the pivotal roles they’ve played in the man he is today, for better or worse.

But for now, he’s turning his attention to one of his favourite DJs: Palmreader. His semi-regular 60-minute shows on London-based radio station KINDRED are an open door to his hazy world. Pulling in everything from House and Techno to experimental club sounds, it’s never a dull day in the booth.

Read on to hear BEASTIE’s musings on Palmreader’s musical alchemy.

BEASTIE: “I’m calling because I have a taste crush on Palmreader, also known as Cattleherder. His mixes are as eclectic as he is, very forward-thinking, experimental, boundary pushing, but still grounded in a deep appreciation of the bouncy House legends that come before him. Above all, he just pushes the fact that the throughline through all these moments in time has just been that people want to dance and move their feet. I know that I can always throw on all of his sets on KINDRED and be in for a treat.”