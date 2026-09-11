How an award-winning Dublin show became Straight Eights

The story of Straight Eights doesn’t actually start as Straight Eights at all. Straight out of Dublin, Ireland, Founders Emmet Hand and Bootsy first crossed paths on Dublin City FM in the mid-2000s, going on to launch ‘The Jazz Pit’ on Mixcloud in 2012. A show that won a Mixcloud Online Radio Award and landed them a DJ slot at the Nisville Jazz Festival in front of thousands. In 2023, ’The Jazz Pit’ evolved into Straight Eights, and they broadened their musical boundaries beyond Jazz to incorporate club music more widely, and have grown from a two-person operation into a roster of nearly a dozen regular contributors across Ireland and the UK. Now, the station is as dynamic and musically expressive as it’s ever been.

We spoke to Emmet about the Straight Eights story, Dublin’s crossover-heavy music scene, why communities should be built slowly, and their plans for 24/7 streaming.

How did the story of Straight Eights begin?

Emmet Hand: Both myself and Bootsy have been involved in presenting shows since the mid-1990s through Jazz FM. Bootsy became a guest presenter on my Dublin City FM show in the mid-2000s. Out of that, ‘The Jazz Pit’ was launched on Mixcloud in 2012. It focused on contemporary urban club music, as well as crate digging gems. The show went on to win a Mixcloud Online Radio Award for Best Jazz Show in 2016. Out of that, we were asked to DJ at the Nisville Jazz Festival, in front of thousands of Jazz fans.

We decided to retire ‘The Jazz Pit’ and relaunch as Straight Eights in 2023. We wanted to broaden our music policy. Initially when we started, it was just me and Bootsy. But since then, our roster has grown. We now have nearly a dozen regular contributors, mostly from Ireland, but also from the UK.

What are some of the things that Straight Eights values?

We understand that it is increasingly more challenging to grow our listener base, with so many more streaming services and podcasts. We pride ourselves in playing the very best club music that’s out there. We have a strong visual identity, and an active social media presence. We think it is so important to have music platforms like Straight Eights to spread the word on the amazing underground music scene.

How do you recruit hosts and DJs to the station?

Many of our growing list of presenters reached out to us. We’re always looking for like minded presenters who are as passionate about sharing their love of music as we are. Before a new presenter joins our team, we ask for a sample show to see whether they fit in with our music policy, and that they are comfortable speaking and presenting their show.

How would you describe your programming and what actions do you take to make it as wide ranging as possible?

We post a new show every three to four days. Most of our presenters post a show monthly. Amongst our diverse range of musical styles, we have Spiff with his ‘Blow Up’ show, focussing on pure Jazz. Brother Luke with club classics new and old and Tom Lowe with the freshest club sounds. Just to name a few!

The Straight Eights crew

Dublin is such a culturally diverse place. What is happening culturally right now and what role do you think you guys play in that?

There’s honestly so much happening culturally in Dublin at the moment. One thing we’ve really noticed, and find exciting, is how popular Jazz has become over the last few years. We’re lucky to have so many incredibly talented musicians here, and you can see them playing every week in different venues around the city. What’s really interesting is that a lot of these musicians are involved in other scenes too. You’ll find them playing in some fantastic Jazz-Funk, Soul, Afrobeat and Hip-Hop acts as well. There’s a real crossover between the different music communities, and we think that’s one of the things that makes Dublin’s cultural scene so exciting right now.

What has satisfied you the most about building the community around you?

One of the best things has been getting to know so many new people who are into the same music as us. There’s something really nice about meeting people through music and discovering that shared love for the same sounds and artists. It’s also introduced us to a whole new group of listeners, which we didn’t really expect when we started, and that’s been a really rewarding part of building the community.

“It is so important to have music platforms like Straight Eights to spread the word on the amazing underground music scene.”

What are some of your top tips for building a community?

Build it slowly and let the community grow naturally. You want to bring in people who genuinely want to be part of something and are willing to contribute to it, rather than just trying to build numbers. Also, don’t be afraid of musical diversity. It’s important that everyone isn’t playing exactly the same kind of music. You want enough variety that listeners can discover something new, but at the same time there should be connections between the different shows, so they can join the dots and see how everything fits together. Finally, your community is not just the presenters, it’s your listeners too. Keep engaging with them, they are what makes it worthwhile.

What are your plans for the rest of 2026?

For the remainder of 2026, we have new presenters coming through, growing the Straight Eights family. We also plan to start 24/7 streaming on Mixcloud. We just had a Straight Eights party in Hang Dai, with its extraordinary sound system. We plan to do more parties later in the year!

Follow Straight Eights on Mixcloud and Instagram.