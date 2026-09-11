7 mixes worth your time: 11th September 2026

Our weekly round up of new mixes on the platform, spanning rave-inspired Pop, vintage Italo Disco, a Reggae tribute to Dolly Parton and more.

We’re always very proud when creators take the time to upload their incredible mixes to Mixcloud. Because of your hard work, we want to pay it forward and give your shows their due credit. Below, you’ll find a selection of mixes that have surfaced over the last week and that we’re digging at the moment. Read on for dives into everything from golden age Hip-Hop and Bouyon to Dancehall and Funk.

GUINNY - Sunday Vinyl Picks Part III

London-based DJ, producer and singer GUINNY is fast becoming known for her lush sets fusing elements of House, Disco and other chillful sounds. The third instalment of her ‘Sunday Vinyl Picks’ series has arrived, with Deep House, Soulful House and Ambient drawn from the crates and sequenced for the slow end of the week. Parts I and II covered Minimal, Groovy, Downbeat, Funk and Hip-Hop across the previous two months, making this a series worth following from the beginning.

DMY Mix 018: Banoffee

Australian-born, Los Angeles-based artist Banoffee steps up for the 18th edition of DMY’s storied mix series with a set that is a direct expression of how she makes music. Pop mashed into rave, hard mutes and heavy grit alongside delicate moments. “I want my dance floor to be unpredictable, focused on taste instead of a flow state,” she tells DMY. The mix, featuring her own productions alongside Ethel Cain, Bella Boo, Parris Goebel, M.I.A. and more, makes good on the promise.

Big Cuppa Radio - Show #20

Broadcasting out of an East London basement, Big Cuppa Radio recently reached a milestone: its 20th episode. To celebrate, Founder Brook Driver takes to the airwaves to roam freely between Italo Disco, Funk, global sounds and whatever else feels right. A poignant moment, the show goes to display just how far Big Cuppa has come since its first broadcast back in December 2024. Congratulations!

Crack Magazine - The Alchemist: Mobb Deep Universe, Mixed by Kieran Dotwav

Crack Magazine enlists London-based DJ and DOTWAVNOTWAVE Co-Founder Kieran Dotwav, who takes a single, specific brief - The Alchemist’s production work within the Mobb Deep universe - and runs with it for 48 minutes. The mix features Prodigy, Big Noyd and Infamous Mobb, alongside the wider constellation of artists who passed through Alchemist’s orbit during that era. It’s a love letter to one of the most distinctive producer-artist relationships in late 1990s and early 2000s Hip-Hop, assembled by someone who knows the material inside out.

Kiosk Radio - Susurros de la Tierra w/ Esaro (live)

‘Susurros de la Tierra’ translates to ‘Whispers of the Earth,’ a perfect metaphor for a live soundscape journey through textures and voices from various world cultures, performed and broadcast from Kiosk Radio’s wooden kiosk in Brussels’ Parc Royal. Chilean-born, New York-based musician Esaro works across electro-acoustic and vocal territory, building something that resists any simple genre tag but rewards full attention. Her performance is serene and whimsical, a perfect partner as the weather starts to drop.

Johnny’s Dub College – Dubcast #31

Over in Denmark, Johnny’s Dub College runs a weekly Reggae podcast called ‘Dubcast’ that balances new music with a recurring feature called ‘First Thursday Flashback.’ On the menu is new Roots and Dancehall from Micah Shemaiaih, Perfect Giddimani, Romain Virgo and Brother Culture, while the flashback segment honours the late Dolly Parton with three Reggae renditions of her greatest hits. It’s an unexpected pairing that makes ‘Dubcast’ so great.

MIA RYM - GLOBAL SOUNDS MIX 2026

Emerging selector MIA RYM has been dropping mixes throughout 2026 that resist easy labels. Baile Funk, Bouyon, Soca, Kuduro, Afro Electronic and Francophone sounds all appear across her sets in various combinations. This latest mix pulls together Afro-Electro, Bouyon and French Hip-Hop into 47 minutes of club-ready, globally-rooted energy. Bouyon in particular is having a bit of a moment outside of the Caribbean diaspora, and this is as good an introduction as any.

Check out these mixes, and more, on our ‘Featured In Our Blog’ playlist.