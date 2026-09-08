The parties putting South Asian artists first

The increasing presence of South Asian artists and creatives in nightlife is something we love to see. From Armana Khan’s Khanistan Airlines and Bobby Friction’s Azaadi to DJ Kizzi’s Kizzi & Friends, these community-led initiatives are championing South Asian talent bringing together generations of artists, proving that the future of club culture is built through representation and collaboration.

We hear from London-based DJ Kizzi about this phenomenon and the key players within it. Whether it’s queer-led dancefloors, festival takeovers or genre-blending line-ups spanning Bhangra, Baile Funk, Jersey Club and electronic music, these are the spaces putting people first and reshaping what South Asian representation in nightlife can look like.

DJ Kizzi: “I think for South Asian artists in the electronic music scene it’s sometimes harder to get those gigs because we’re almost put into a box, but all these parties are creating their own spaces.

First up, Armana Khan, who created Khanistan Airlines in 2025 back in New York and it has grown worldwide. I absolutely love the idea of Khanistan Airlines. She wanted to create a fake country where there’s no borders, there’s no rules. You can be anyone and anything that you want to be. And everyone that gets on her plane is a passenger onboarding this fun little adventure. It’s queer led. It’s fun. It’s a mix of Baile Funk, Jersey Club, South Asian beats including Bhangra. If you ever see Khanistan Airlines you need to check that out.

Second, the man, the legend Bobby Friction. He has been throwing parties for ages, since the early 2000s. He started off with his Friction night and then went on to grow into the South Asian underground scene. And his new endeavor is my favorite and that is the Azaadi stage, Azaadi meaning ‘freedom.’ It found its first home in Glastonbury in 2025 and had a cross-generational mix of artists booked and I feel like that made it even better. That stage was a home for South Asians at such a mainstream festival. He’s bringing the Azaadi Stage to Kendal Calling this year. If you ever go to a festival and you see that Azaadi has got a stage, you need to check it out.

And third, a cheeky little plug for Kizzi & Friends, a party I started back in 2023 at Boxpark. I started it because I would love to DJ with some of my incredible friends and sometimes you don’t really get the opportunity to be on one stage together. Keeping this party community-led is really important to me because a lot of DJs like myself don’t get the opportunity to play on such big stages, especially when you’re by yourself and you’re not part of a collective. But I’m able to bring together queer DJs, South Asian DJs - including Mauritian DJs - to create this one mix of Dancehall, electronic and South Asian music. We even took on our first festival stage at Dialled In and bringing out the Dhol to electronic music was just an incredible feeling and getting to champion an instrument that we’ve all grown up with.

With parties becoming so expensive it’s really nice to see that all these parties are putting the people first. So if you’re ever out and you want to support South Asian artists Bobby Friction, Armana Khan and Kizzi & Friends, there’s somewhere to check out.”

Follow DJ Kizzi on Mixcloud and Instagram.