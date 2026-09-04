Radio Nopal: Mexico City’s symbol of community

From the creative depth and imagination coming out of Mexico City right now, Radio Nopal has risen to give it all a home. What began in 2018 has grown into a community hub in Mexico City’s San Rafael neighbourhood, complete with a studio, gallery space, residencies and archives. A product of its surroundings, Nopal is guided by the idea of being bold, brave and being allowed to make mistakes. Whether it’s recording a radio show or creating a magazine from scratch, imperfection is what it prides itself in.

We spoke to Radio Nopal Founder and Director, Diego Aguirre, about the genesis of the station, the importance of access and independence in what they do, and why it’s pushing physical mementos in an increasingly digital landscape.

How did Radio Nopal begin?

Diego: Radio Nopal grew out of a much longer process of making radio with different communities in Mexico and Latin America. One of the things we kept encountering was that people wanted to make radio, but didn’t necessarily have access to the equipment or technology needed to do it.

That led us to develop Mensajito.mx, an open-source tool that made it possible to broadcast using very simple and inexpensive technology. Radio Nopal started in 2018 partly as a way of putting those ideas into practice, but it quickly became much more than a radio project.

Over time, it became a community, a physical meeting place, a space for experimentation, education, music, archives, residencies and collaborations. I think the interesting thing is that we didn’t begin with a very precise idea of what Radio Nopal was supposed to become. A lot of what it is today has come from the people who joined, the things they wanted to try, and the relationships that developed around the radio.

What do you value as a radio station and creative platform?

Access and independence are very important to us, but I think what matters most is creating the conditions for people to do things together.

For me, that also means having a physical space. I don’t really understand Radio Nopal as a radio project without a place where people can meet. The space is part of the project. It can be a studio, a gallery, a place to have a meeting, a place to learn something, a place to listen to music, or simply somewhere to spend time with other people.

I like thinking of it as a place made of many places. For one person it might be a gallery; for someone else, it might be where they met the love of their life. Someone else might come in to make a radio programme and discover something completely different.

I also think it is important that Radio Nopal is allowed to make mistakes. We don’t always know what the right way of doing something is. We try things, sometimes they work, sometimes they don’t, and then we adjust.

How do you bring hosts and DJs into the station?

We do open calls, but this year we wanted to experiment with the way we did it. Instead of making another digital form, we produced a risograph-printed fanzine and asked people to submit their proposals physically, in writing. It was a small attempt to slow the process down and ask people to spend some time with their idea before sending it to us.

The fanzine was distributed with the help of local businesses in San Rafael, and we received many handwritten proposals. We’re now in the process of bringing around 20 new programmes into the station, so we’re entering a very interesting period of formation and experimentation with a new generation of programmes.

Some of the people who contributed to the process include Amanda Gutiérrez, an artist working with listening, sound, radio and spectres, and Ejival, a reference in Mexican music journalism and the person behind Static Discos. What excites me is that we don’t really know yet what these new programmes are going to become.

Mexico City seems like such a culturally diverse place. What is happening culturally right now and what role do you think you guys play in that?

Mexico City is full of very different cultural scenes, but I think we are also living through a moment of enormous political, social and environmental uncertainty. There are wars and occupations, the political right is growing in many places, and at the same time we are surrounded by an enormous amount of information.

For me, the problem isn’t necessarily that we don’t have access to information. Sometimes it is that there is so much of it that it becomes difficult to be present with anything. I don’t think there is a method for learning how to listen. Listening is an action. It is about being present, without necessarily assuming that you already know something.

This is part of what I’m interested in with radio and music right now. Rather than simply producing more information, we can create spaces where people can be together, listen, and build relationships. Those relationships can become networks that help us respond to the political, social and environmental problems around us.

I think Radio Nopal is one small place where that can happen.

The Radio Nopal crew, studio and creative space

Do you engage with your local community? What does that look like?

Yes, and I think having a physical space makes that relationship very different. Radio Nopal is located in San Rafael, and over time the neighbourhood has become part of the way we understand the project.

It doesn’t always happen through formal programmes. Sometimes it’s simply a neighbour coming into the space, a local business helping us distribute something, someone lending us equipment for a concert, or people who live nearby becoming curious about what is happening inside the radio.

This year, for example, local businesses helped us distribute the risograph fanzine for our open call. That was very meaningful to me because the call was not only circulating online; it was physically moving through the neighbourhood and reaching people through places they already inhabit.

For me, that is what engaging with a local community can look like: not necessarily creating a programme for the neighbourhood, but creating situations where the people, spaces and networks that already exist there can meet each other.

The neighbourhood is not just the context around Radio Nopal. It is part of the project.

Who are some members of your community that we should be keeping an eye on?

One of the things I find exciting right now is that we are in the middle of bringing in a new generation of programmes, so there are many people we are still discovering.

Amanda Gutiérrez is someone I find particularly interesting because of the way her work moves between listening, sound, radio and the idea of spectres. Ejival is another person whose work I think is important, both through his music journalism and through Static Discos, his Mexican record label.

But I also want to be careful about turning the community into a list of ‘talents to watch.’ Radio Nopal is interesting precisely because people don’t have to arrive already knowing exactly what they are going to do.

Sometimes the most interesting programme is the one where someone tries something strange, makes a mistake, or finds a completely unexpected way of making a radio show. We’re about to see what this new generation of programmes becomes.

What have been the most satisfying parts of building your community?

Sometimes the best things happen when nobody is trying to make them happen. Recently, a friend and radio host was at the radio late on a Friday night with some friends who are artists. They messaged me around 10pm asking about a painting in the space. I really like that kind of thing; that someone feels the radio is their place, and that they can bring their friends there and make something happen.

That same person also offered to help with a first broadcast on a Sunday morning. Around the same time, we were organizing an improvisational Jazz concert with a Colombian musician who plays with Meridian Brothers. We didn’t have the equipment or budget for it, so we found someone who could lend us a drum kit, and the musicians organized themselves to make the concert happen.

Those moments mean a lot to me. Sometimes I arrive at the radio and find people sharing knowledge, having an informal meeting, interviewing someone, listening to music or simply figuring something out together.

That’s what I like about the community: it isn’t only what happens on air. It is everything that happens because the radio exists.

“Radio Nopal is allowed to make mistakes. We don’t always know what the right way of doing something is. We try things, sometimes they work, sometimes they don’t, and then we adjust.”

What are some of your golden tips for building a community?

I don’t really know if there are golden tips. I think that is part of the problem: we are not really taught how to build community.

For me, it starts with making a space where people can actually do things, and then accepting that you cannot completely control what will happen there. A community is not a group of people who always agree with each other, or a place where everyone is always happy with every decision. Sometimes it is uncomfortable, sometimes people get angry, and sometimes it can be very frustrating.

I’ve also learned that sharing responsibility doesn’t necessarily mean that everyone gets to decide everything. Sometimes clear responsibilities and hierarchies can actually make a collective project feel safer. We’re very used to those structures because they’re part of how we’re educated and how most institutions work. Building something collectively means experimenting with other ways of relating to those structures, and accepting that we won’t always get it right.

So maybe my only tip would be: make room for people to participate, take responsibility for the space you share, and don’t be afraid of the moments when it doesn’t work. Those moments are also part of building something together. For me, community is less about achieving a perfect model and more about staying present long enough to see what can happen between people.

What are some of your proudest achievements as a station so far?

This year, one of the things that made me happiest was seeing the fanzine actually work. Local businesses helped us distribute it, and people took the time to sit down and write their proposals by hand. It sounds small, but for me it says a lot about the kind of relationships that Radio Nopal can create.

I’m also proud of the collaborations that continue to emerge. We recently released a cassette in collaboration with Moonvillian, a project by Adriana Camacho and Stefan Christoff, and we also hosted Ecos del Norte, a collaboration with Las Veredas, a selector duo exploring and celebrating the diverse sounds and musical traditions of northern Mexico. Ecos del Norte was a series of events celebrating the music of northern Mexico; its rhythms, stories, landscapes and ways of feeling. I like that Radio Nopal can be recognized by cultural institutions while also remaining meaningful to the people who live around us in San Rafael.

If Radio Nopal disappeared tomorrow, I think Mexico City would lose a space of encounter, a project documenting many different voices, and a place that can mean completely different things to different people. It would also lose the possibility of imagining places without necessarily turning them into something to consume. And it would lose an entity that allows itself to make mistakes.

What have you got planned for the rest of 2026?

One of our biggest challenges is making Radio Nopal economically sustainable. The project is more consolidated than it was before, but it also demands much more. There are many people who want to collaborate with us and constantly invite us to create projects together, but sustaining all of that takes time and resources.

This year I want to focus part of our fundraising on a small multi-venue festival in San Rafael. The idea is to have small concerts in taco stands, cafés, bars and shops around the neighbourhood, and then bring everyone together in one place at the end.

For me, that is more than a fundraising strategy. It’s a way of looking for networks in the place where we actually live and work. We’re also in the middle of incorporating the new programmes from our open call, so a lot of our energy right now is going into forming and experimenting with this new generation of radio makers.

Longer term, I would like Radio Nopal to become economically sustainable enough that I can dedicate more of my time to it. At the moment I have three other jobs, and one of my goals is to be able to start applying for grants and other forms of support so that, hopefully in 2027, Radio Nopal can pay me at least partially for the work I do. I don’t think the project is finished. In many ways, that’s what I like about it.

Follow Radio Nopal on Mixcloud and Instagram.