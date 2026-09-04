7 mixes worth your time

Our weekly round up of new mixes on the platform, spanning French orchestral music, a Notting Hill Carnival time capsule, We Out Here greatness and more.

We’re always very proud when creators take the time to upload their incredible mixes to Mixcloud. Because of your hard work, we want to pay it forward and give your shows their due credit. Below, you’ll find a selection of mixes that have surfaced over the last week and that we’re digging at the moment. Read on for dives into everything from Jazz-infused Grime and energetic House to Ragga Jungle and Afrobeats.

Gilles Peterson, live from We Out Here 2026

We’re suffering from some serious post-We Out Here (WOH) blues here at Mixcloud, but reliving the incredible weekend through Gilles Peterson is giving us life. The Founder of the festival has traditionally opened and closed the three-day extravaganza, and here he is with a close-out set steeped in Jazz, Grime, Drum & Bass, Disco and everything in between. He even treats us to a private drop from a close member of the WOH family, Borje. Until we go again next year, Gilles and the crew will continue to digitally hold us down.

GAYDIO PRESENTS DJ PAULETTE - AUGUST 2026

The legend known as DJ Paulette is entering a new era. She lands on UK LGBTQ+ station Gaydio for a fresh bi-weekly slot on Fridays which, despite beginning in January 2026, still has that new car smell. Her latest show is packed with energy, with Mark Knight, Cristoph, Jewel Kid, Emmanuel Satie, Thomas Newsom, Todd Terry and Max Styler among the roof-shakers. To quote Paulette herself: “The joy of listening here is it’s continuous, unbroken, jingles, liners and ad free and that’s a good thing.” Reminds us of a night at Flesh!

Anthony Pappa Pikes Poolside Ibiza

Melbourne’s marathon man, Anthony Pappa, is known for offering up technically flawless and engrossing sets, whether they run for an hour or three. But he exceeded even his own lofty reputation with a stomping five-hour adventure live from Ibiza staple, Pikes. The tracklist spans mashups and exclusives, including cuts from Bonobo, Massive Attack, Moloko, Depeche Mode, Phil Collins, Yothu Yindi and dozens more, all built into extended poolside edits.

NTS Radio - Death Is Not The End - Soundsystems at Notting Hill Carnival, Pt. II

The end of August in London brought the two-day cultural colossus known as Notting Hill Carnival. A celebration of Caribbean culture running for 60 years, it has grown to become one of the most popular carnivals in the world, bringing in millions of revellers from the UK and beyond. With perfect timing, Death Is Not The End - NTS’ show dedicated to the oldest and dustiest corners of recorded sound - marked Carnival weekend with a two-hour sequel to an episode made eight years ago, drawing on field recordings of sound systems at Carnival from 1982 to 1991. A proper cultural artefact.

Flame Jade - Carnival Mix

Sticking with some post-Carnival glory, London-based Flame Jade felt the spirit and put something great together. A 35-minute Ragga Jungle, Jungle and Dancehall mix that makes the argument, as snappy as possible, that Jamaican sound system culture is why Jungle has bass in its bones. At the time of uploading the mix, Flame Jade hadn’t even listened to the full mix herself. Not that we mind!

DJOK2 - AFROBEATS MIXTAPE VOL.2

Marseille-based DJOK2 has been uploading at pace this month, from Afro House and Amapiano specials, to alternative Reggaeton. Vol. 2 of his ‘Afrobeats Mixtape’ is one of the tightest entries in the run. Twenty-six minutes of Afrobeats and Afropop packed into a compact, dancefloor-ready format. For someone with a lot of musical range in his mixes, we can tell Afrobeats holds a special place in his heart.

Orchestral Maneuvers - Seldom heard French composers

Orchestral Maneuvers is a quiet treasure: a weekly show dedicated to under-heard classical and modern classical music, thus building a deep archive of themed programmes. Its latest edition shines a light on pre-World War II French chamber music. You’ll find composers such as Jean Cras, Marcelle Soulage, Andre Caplet, Paul Arma and more, with the host calling out Jean Cras’s string trio as the best they’ve ever heard, and André Caplet’s solo harp piece as an equal.

Check out these mixes, and more, on our ‘Featured In Our Blog’ playlist.