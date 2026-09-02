Taste Crush: Humothy falls for Céline Dessberg

We all have that one musical muse we keep going back to. A tastemaker whose mood is yours. Who, through a mix, radio show or even a simple track, draws you close and helps build out your world. Maybe it’s their personality, their knowledge or something you can’t quite put your finger on. Either way, it’s impactful and we want to pay that forward. We’re inviting listeners to share the curators they love and what makes them so special. Think of this as a love letter to someone’s taste.

Next up is creative director and photographer Darren Tsang AKA Humothy. Music is very much a north star for him, guiding who he is and how he thinks. Whether he’s busy with projects or in the creative trenches with his camera, Humothy’s work contains countless musical threads that build off each other. “I have a deep personal connection to music; not just as something I listen to, but as a culture, a community, and a creative process,” he says.

With his tastes naturally veered towards music rooted in East and South Asian (ESEA) cultures and subcultures, being a photographer has veered him towards artists such as Eastern Margins, Jianbo, Billionhappy, Lucinda Chau, Nammy Wam, Larria, DJ Love, Big Animal Theory and Effie to name a few. “There’s something about its energy, experimentation and relationship to local culture that I find really fascinating,” he says.

But his crush comes first. Céline Dessberg, a French-Mongolian singer-songwriter and harpist, holds down a monthly slot over at NTS, showcasing songs from across the globe, chosen for their beauty and the emotions they evoke.

Read on to hear Humothy’s musings about Céline’s greatness.

Humothy: “I feel like Céline’s mixes are actually a really good reflection of who she is in person. Full of soul, a little bit quirky with a hint of gangster. Whenever I want to feel inspired but relaxed, I just end up going back to her NTS mixes. She kind of opened my eyes to how music from East Asia can sit alongside Jazz and Rap, and somehow it feels like eating dumplings with barbecue sauce at a Michelin-starred restaurant.”